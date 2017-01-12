WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of January 9

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels returned to WWE Raw this week, setting in motion some of the creative plans the red brand has for Royal Rumble and, further down the line, WrestleMania, but were the grizzled veterans of a bygone era able to boost the flagship show and earn it a victory over SmackDown Live in this week's battle for brand supremacy?

John Cena's return to the squared circle and showdown with Baron Corbin capped off another superb episode of SmackDown that hyped Royal Rumble and promoted matches and segments for next week's show that will ensure fans tune into USA Network next Tuesday.

Would the consistency of the blue brand's creative team and the passion of its stars be enough to overcome the heavy hitters pulled out of mothballs by Raw?

If so, why? If not, how come?

With such a monumental event as Royal Rumble on the horizon, which brand was able to produce the type of show that generates buzz and anticipation in this week's brand battle?

Take a look for yourself.