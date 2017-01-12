Alexander Ovechkin Scores 1,000th NHL Point: Highlights, Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin tallied his 1,000th career NHL point Wednesday night with a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

As seen in this video courtesy of the NHL, Ovi needed just 35 seconds to light the lamp and join the exclusive club:

Ovi wasted no time picking up career point #1,000. pic.twitter.com/LZNzV9qIen — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2017

Following Washington's 5-2 victory, the Caps tweeted a photo of the historic puck that put the Great Eight in rarefied air:

He also posed for a photo with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, who assisted on the marker:

The Russian superstar became the 84th player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-point plateau and the 24th-fastest to do so, per the Capitals' press release.

Ovechkin accomplished the feat in just 880 games, and the NHL tweeted a rundown of his Hall-of-Fame resume during the aftermath of his memorable night:

The 31-year-old veteran had the following to say regarding the solidification of his place in the NHL record books:

#Caps captain Alex Ovechkin talks to the media about recording his 1000th @NHL point during tonight's 5-2 win against Pittsburgh. #Ovech1Kin pic.twitter.com/7kOBp94FVe — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 12, 2017

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), the three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner as NHL MVP had family in the crowd, which made point No. 1,000 even sweeter: "I kind of [thought] about it before the game—everybody's here, and it will be nice to get [my] 1,000th point at home. Pretty excited that it happened. It's a big moment for [the] organization, for myself and the fans."

Ovechkin didn't let up after notching his 1,000th point, as he added another in the second period by burying a blazing slapshot in the back of the net on the power play in the second period:

Although Ovechkin likely established himself as the franchise's all-time greatest player long ago, the numbers undoubtedly back up that notion now, as he leads all Capitals in career points, goals, power-play goals, shots, game-winning goals, overtime goals, power-play points, multi-goal games and multi-point games.

The seven-time All-Star received no shortage of congratulations for his milestone moment, including this tweet from former Capitals goalie Olaf Kolzig, who played three seasons with Ovechkin:

Congrats to the Great 8 on 1000 pts. Seems like yesterday when I saw you get #1. Well done @ovi8 — OlieKolzig (@OlieKolzig37) January 12, 2017

Another former teammate in Toronto Marlies forward Brooks Laich tipped his cap to the renowned sniper as well:

Congrats to my man @ovi8 on reaching the 1000 point plateau! An amazing accomplishment by a #gr8 teammate and friend, you're the man O! pic.twitter.com/i9DXwlQmLk — Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) January 12, 2017

Ovechkin figures to go down as one of the best goal scorers and greatest all-around players in NHL history, as he is far from done adding to his remarkable list of accolades.

The one thing that continues to elude him, however, is playoff success, as Washington has never reached the Eastern Conference Finals or Stanley Cup Final during his tenure.

With the Capitals just one point behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the Metropolitan Division and overall Eastern Conference lead, though, Ovechkin may have a better chance than ever to fill the only remaining void in his career.

