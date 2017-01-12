Lindsey Vonn Injury Update: Skier Announces Return from Arm Surgery

After just over two months on the shelf due to a broken arm, Lindsey Vonn announced her return to competitive skiing Wednesday.

As seen in the following Facebook post, Vonn revealed she underwent surgery nine weeks ago and that she suffered nerve damage in addition to breaking her humerus, but she is comfortable enough to get back on the slopes:

The 32-year-old veteran has dealt with myriad injuries in recent years, including a knee ailment that kept her out of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Vonn bounced back to win both the super-G and downhill World Cup titles in 2015 and her eighth downhill World Cup title in 2016, although her 2016 season was cut short due to a knee fracture.

Vonn holds the all-time World Cup record with 20 overall titles, but Olympic success has largely eluded her with just two medals to her credit from 2010 in Vancouver.

With the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, just over one year away, a strong 2017 campaign is paramount for Vonn in terms of positioning herself for some runs at gold.

