Where Does Lionel Messi Rank Among the Greatest Free-Kick Takers of All Time?

1 of 17

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Lionel Messi scored his 27th goal for Barcelona from a free-kick on Saturday, eclipsing Ronald Koeman's record for the club and providing further evidence as to his genius from dead-ball situations.

The Argentinian forward recently rescued Barca with accurate strikes from free-kicks against Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao, before repeating the trick against the Basque side—albeit in less dire circumstances this time and somewhat indebted to Gorka Iraizoz's poor reactions.

He's undoubtedly one of the best in the modern game with his all-around ability, and perhaps his free-kick taking has also eclipsed everyone else on the planet—so how does he rank against the greats of yesteryear in that regard?