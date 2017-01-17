Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch: Winner and Reaction for WWE Steel Cage Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch Tuesday night on SmackDown Live to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship in a rare women's steel cage match.

WWE shared how Bliss registered the pin in what turned out to be a thrilling match:

With the help of the La Luchadora, Lynch was unable to escape from the steel cage despite having a clear path. After the defeat, Lynch ripped off the mask to reveal it was Mickie James, per WWE:

James has been working in NXT since October, where she lost a match to Asuka at NXT Takeover: Toronto. But on Tuesday, she found herself helping Bliss and attacking Lynch, solidifying her status as a heel on the main roster. WWE Universe provided an image of Bliss and James celebrating the outcome:

WWE Raw's Charlotte was quick to provide her thoughts of the match on Twitter:

With James now in the mix, Bleacher Report's Kevin Berge noted it's pretty clear her first feud will be with Lynch:

Mickie James is on #SDLive. The Mickie vs. Becky Lynch feud that will come from this will be awesome. — Kevin Berge (@TheBerge_) January 18, 2017

Since taking the title off Lynch at TLC in a tables match, Bliss has gone to great lengths to keep it, including enlisting the help of the mysterious La Luchadora.

Bliss defeated Lynch in a title match on SmackDown when La Luchadora interfered, which led to a match between the Irish Lass Kicker and La Luchadora the following week.

Lynch won that match when Bliss switched places with La Luchadora and tapped out to the Dis-Arm-Her. By virtue of that victory, SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan granted Lynch another shot at the belt with the steel cage stipulation to prevent outside interference.

That led to a heated verbal encounter between the two combatants on Talking Smack during which Bliss showed her confidence, via WWE Network:

"You have a week to come up with a good excuse ... Because you're NOT TAKING my TITLE!" - @AlexaBliss_WWE to @BeckyLynchWWE #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/HdBv1EQe97 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 11, 2017

Lynch made her intentions to take back the SmackDown Women's Championship clear as well, in addition to expressing her disdain for her opponent:

"I think the definition of 'insanity' is whatever is going on in your HEAD!" - @BeckyLynchWWE to @AlexaBliss_WWE #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/gxMoiLOH1B — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 11, 2017

Bliss took the easy way out against Lynch on several occasions leading up to the cage match, including feigning a knee injury in order to get counted out and retain the title.

Because of that and her reliance on La Luchadora, it was assumed that Lynch would have a significant advantage within the confines of a steel cage. There was nowhere for Bliss to run or hide, and since Lynch boasts one of the most dangerous submission holds in all of wrestling, the chances of her regaining the title appeared to be high.

Bliss seemingly never enters a match without a game plan and a trick up her sleeve, however, which meant Lynch still had to be on high alert for some villainous tactics. And that's just what happened with James by her side.

Bliss and Lynch have proved to have strong chemistry both in the ring and on the mic over the course of their feud, and they put on another entertaining bout Tuesday while under the spotlight.

Lynch had her opportunities, but Bliss managed to pull out yet another victory, which suggests their rivalry has reached its conclusion and Bliss will move on to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against other challengers. Meanwhile, it appears a Lynch vs. James feud has just begun.

