Ranking the Top 10 Premier League Champions

On Saturday, it's the big one. Well, sort of.

Premier League champions Leicester City face Chelsea, the club they dethroned last season. It means we'll see the last two kings of England coming to blows at the King Power Stadium.

To add to the narrative, Chelsea are en route to prising the trophy away from Leicester's grasp, sitting at the top of the Premier League with a five-point cushion.

In a roundabout way, Saturday will give us the derby of champions.

With that in mind, it got us thinking about who are the best champions we've seen in Premier League history. They could have played the best football or won the title in the best style. Maybe they were the most dominant or exciting?

Well, Bleacher Report attempts to end the debate here with our countdown of the top 10 teams to have lifted the Premier League trophy. Enjoy.