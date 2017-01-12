Apia International 2017: Thursday Sydney Tennis Scores, Results, Latest Schedule

Daniel Evans and Johanna Konta won their respective singles matches on a fantastic night for Britain at the Apia International Open 2017.

Konta qualified for the final in Sydney by thrashing Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 6-2 in a firmly one-sided contest. She will play Agnieszka Radwanska in tomorrow's final after the Polish player won her semi against Barbora Strycova in straight sets.

Evans' victory was no less impressive. The Briton upset the odds to qualify for the semi-final by winning his first-ever match against a player ranked among the top 10 in the world. Austrian Dominic Thiem, eighth in the ATP Tour rankings, fell to a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat.

Meanwhile, doubles team Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won their quarter-finals match 6-3, 6-4 on a day when only one of 12 matches went to a third set.

The tables below detail the full results and tomorrow's schedule:

Thursday Recap:

Apia International Sydney 2017: Thursday Results Women's singles semi-final Score (2) Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) bt Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2 (6) Johanna Konta (GBR) bt Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 6-2, 6-2 Men's singles quarter-finals Score Daniel Evans (GBR) bt (1) Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 (6) Gilles Muller (LUX) bt (2) Pablo Cuevas (URU) 7-6(5), 6-4 (3) Viktor Troicki (SER) bt (5) Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) W/O Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS) bt (4) Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 Men's doubles quarter-finals Score Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares bt Florian Mayer/Philipp Petzschner 6-3, 6-4 Wesley Koolhof/Matwe Middelkoop bt Jean-Julien Rojer/Horia Tecau 7-6(4), 2-6, 11-9 Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah bt Viktor Troicki/Nenad Zimonjic 6-4, 6-2 Mate Pavic/Alexander Peya bt Pablo Carreno Busta/Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-4 Women's doubles semi-finals Score Timea Babos/Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova bt Andreja Klepac/María Jose Martínez Sanchez 6-3, 6-4 Sania Mirza/Barbora Strycova bt Vania King/Yaroslava Shvedova 6-1, 6-2 Apia International Sydney

Apia International Sydney 2017: Friday Schedule Men's singles semi-final Time (3) Viktor Troicki (SRB) vs. (6) Gilles Muller (GER) not before 5am (UK) Daniel Evans (GBR) vs. Andrey Kuznetsov not before 9:30am (UK) Women's singles final Time (6) Johanna Konta (GBR) vs. (2) Agnieszka Radwanska POL not before 7:30am (UK) Men's doubles semi-final Time Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares vs. Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah 2:30am (UK) Wesley Koolhof/Matwe Middelkoop vs. Mate Pavic/Alexander Peya Straight after Murray/Soares match Women's doubles final Time Sania Mirza/Barbora Strycova vs. Timea Babos/Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2:30am (UK) Apia International Sydney

Twenty-five-year-old Briton Konta was unplayable on Thursday afternoon, breaking her opponent's serve on numerous occasions and, towards the end of the match, winning seven consecutive games. Her performance puts the world No. 10 in a very strong position ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on Monday Jan. 16.

But remarkably, this was not the highlight of the day from a British perspective. Evans, the world No. 67, shocked spectators by knocking the No. 1 seed out of the tournament with relative ease.

This tweet from We Are Tennis summed up the sense of surprise:

"It’s probably my best [win beating Thiem]," Evans said after the match, as per Matt Trollope for Apia International Sydney. "It was a good match. [I] fought really hard to try and get the win and come out on top."

Evans was forced to play defensive tennis for much of the contest against such a powerful opponent, but ultimately, the Austrian made too many unforced errors. After a wearying opening set, the Briton stormed into a 4-0 lead in the second. The final result became inevitable.

There was another surprise in the men's event when world No. 48 Andrey Kuznetsov overcame Pablo Carreno Busta earlier in the day to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-1. The underdog appeared lifeless and defeated in the opening set, only to roar back impressively and seal his place in the semis. He will play Evans in what should be an exciting—and completely unexpected—last-four matchup.

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The other winners in the men's singles events were Gilles Muller, who beat Pablo Cuevas 7-6(5), 6-4, and Viktor Troicki, who qualified automatically after Philipp Kohlschreiber's withdrawal through injury.

The men's doubles quarter-finals and women's doubles semi-finals also took place on Thursday. Murray and Soares face Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the semis after the Colombian pair won in straight sets against Troicki and Nenad Zimonjic.

There are no British players remaining in the women's doubles, where straight-sets victories set up tomorrow's final between Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova and Timea Babos and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.