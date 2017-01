Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Manchester United have exercised their option of a one-year extension on Marouane Fellaini's contract, the club announced on Thursday.

Per Adam Marshall for the club's website, the Belgian's four-year deal was due to expire this summer, but he will now remain at Old Trafford until the end of next season.

Fellaini was signed by David Moyes in 2013 and has made 107 appearances for the Red Devils.

More to follow.