The Most Disliked Individuals in Manchester United and Liverpool's Rivalry

Luis Suarez probably would have been disliked by United fans anyway on the Fernando Torres "he's very good and plays for the team we hate" sort of level. The needle with which he plays the game might have upped the ante a little, but generally, he would have been remembered as a great player for Liverpool who went on to bigger and better things.

Unfortunately, a serious incident took place during a game in 2011 where he was alleged to have racially abused Patrice Evra. Indeed, an Independent Regulatory Commission of the FA found that he had. Their statement read (h/t Sky Sports):

1. Mr Suarez used insulting words towards Mr Evra during the match contrary to FA Rule E3(1); 2. the insulting words used by Mr Suarez included a reference to Mr Evra's colour within the meaning of Rule E3(2).

Liverpool's reaction as a club and a fanbase was, generally speaking, to circle the wagons. Kenny Dalglish, then-manager of the Reds, wore a T-shirt in support of Suarez in a post-match interview.

In 2012, he denied the T-shirts were his idea, telling TalkSport: "I didn’t send them out in the T-shirts. The boys decided that themselves. You can’t tell me they would have done that if they didn’t believe in him and didn’t have respect for him. It might not have been right, but it wasn’t me that decided it."

Suarez's behaviour and apparently unapologetic stance in the subsequent furore around handshakes with Evra and the like fuelled the fire, and he is right up there with players who are hated at Old Trafford.

And partially as a consequence of Liverpool's bullish attitude, serious enmity was stirred among their fans for the United player at the other end of the affair...