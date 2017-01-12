Chelsea Transfer News: Ben Gibson Wanted as John Terry Replacement, Top Rumours

Chelsea have identified Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson as the man to replace captain John Terry, but they will have to part with £30 million in the summer to complete the deal, according to John Cross for the Mirror.

Terry, whose contract expires this summer, is expected to move to China, per Cross, leaving Blues manager Antonio Conte in search of a long-term replacement. Gibson, 23, is reportedly the club's highest priority.

Gibson's first season as a Premier League player has been a huge success. The defender is one of only seven outfield players to have featured in every minute of the Premier League season so far, playing 1800 minutes of action according to WhoScored.com.

Jon Super/Associated Press

His permanence in the back line for Middlesbrough has helped Aitor Karanka's team record the joint fourth-best defensive record in the division. Only Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United have conceded fewer than Boro's 22 league goals in 2016-17.

The feat, and Gibson's part in it, has not gone unnoticed. Former Middlesbrough player Gary Pallister was full of praise for the youngster in November, remarking that "in the games I’ve seen he has been one of the most outstanding players", per Anthony Vickers for Gazette Live. His best performances have often come in high profile matches, as this tweet from Squawka highlights:

@CFCTWEET__ Ben Gibson's game by numbers vs. Arsenal:



100% aerial duels won

5 clearances

2 interceptions

1 block

0 fouls

0 goals conceded pic.twitter.com/ZRcU10oYFN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 23, 2016

What's more, in October last year Gareth Southgate considered handing Gibson an England call-up, according to Kieran Gill for the Daily Mail. Although he is yet to represent the senior team, the 23-year-old has played for the under-21s on 10 occasions, including all three group matches at the 2015 European Championships.

Chelsea's hunt for a new defender comes as no surprise. Terry has rejected the opportunity to join Bournemouth on loan according to Cross, which suggests Conte has little interest in giving the 36-year-old more chances this season. His sending off against Peterborough in the FA Cup on Jan. 8 cannot have helped.

Nathan Ake has been recalled from his loan at Bournemouth to provide additional cover in defence, but he may only have until the end of the current campaign to prove his worth to Conte if Gibson is to join in the summer.

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Ake is not the only loaned out defender that Chelsea are hoping to bring back to the club. Andreas Christensen, who is 18 months into a two year loan with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach, is expected back at the club this summer, according to his father.

"Chelsea would like Andreas back, and they have wanted that for a long time," Sten Christensen told Denmark's BT, as per Tom Olver for the Metro.

"He will not return to Chelsea and sit on the bench. It is the transfer window which determines how Andreas’ situation becomes in the summer. If Chelsea buy ten central defenders, it may well be that we need to do something else."

Chelsea do indeed appear to be keen to secure centre-back options, suggesting that Conte is not entirely happy with performances in recent weeks. Having conceded five goals in their last three matches in all competitions, the Blues must be hoping that Ake can plug the gap until an offer for Gibson is launched in the summer.