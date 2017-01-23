Olympians in MMA: Top 10 Fighters of Today Who Competed in the Olympic Games

1 of 12

Ian Walton/Getty Images

There have been superfights in boxing. There have been blockbuster stadium shows in MMA. But nothing comes close to the grandiosity and reach of the Olympic Games.

In all of sports, the gold medal is the most identifiable, most iconic and greatest award an athlete can receive. It’s a lure that has attracted the best from the biggest sports in the world...and mixed martial arts is no different.

Many of the greatest fighters in history competed in or strove to be a part of the Games at one point or another. Only a select few, however, have actually made a run for a medal and then made a serious splash in MMA. Today’s fans, though, are lucky enough to be able to see some of these competitors in action.

So which fighters are among this lot? And how do they stack up against one another? Read on and find out.