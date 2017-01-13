AFCON 2017: Dates, Draw Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Africa Cup of Nations celebrates its 60th anniversary this year as the best teams from across the continent gather once again for the showpiece tournament.

Hosts Gabon will kick off the competition on Saturday, when they face Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie in Libreville.

Champions Ivory Coast will begin their title defence on Monday against Togo, while seven-time winners Egypt open their campaign against Mali the following day.

Here is the complete schedule for the competition, and read on for some tournament predictions:

Africa Cup of Nations 2017 Schedule Date Time (GMT/ET) Fixture Stage Saturday, Jan. 14 4 p.m./11 a.m. Gabon vs. Guinea-Bissau Group A Saturday, Jan. 14 7 p.m./2 p.m. Burkina Faso vs. Cameroon Group A Sunday, Jan. 15 4 p.m./11 a.m. Algeria vs. Zimbabwe Group B Sunday, Jan. 15 7 p.m./2 p.m. Tunisia vs. Senegal Group B Monday, Jan. 16 4 p.m./11 a.m. Ivory Coast vs. Togo Group C Monday, Jan. 16 7 p.m./2 p.m. Congo DR vs. Morocco Group C Tuesday, Jan. 17 4 p.m./11 a.m. Ghana vs. Uganda Group D Tuesday, Jan. 17 7 p.m./2 p.m. Mali vs. Egypt Group D Wednesday, Jan. 18 4 p.m./11 a.m. Gabon vs. Burkina Faso Group A Wednesday, Jan. 18 7 p.m./2 p.m. Cameroon vs. Guinea-Bissau Group A Thursday, Jan. 19 4 p.m./11 a.m. Algeria vs. Tunisia Group B Thursday, Jan. 19 7 p.m./2 p.m. Senegal vs. Zimbabwe Group B Friday, Jan. 20 4 p.m./11 a.m. Ivory Coast vs. Congo DR Group C Friday, Jan. 20 7 p.m./2 p.m. Morocco vs. Togo Group C Saturday, Jan. 21 4 p.m./11 a.m. Ghana vs. Mali Group D Saturday, Jan. 21 7 p.m./2 p.m. Egypt vs. Uganda Group D Sunday, Jan. 22 7 p.m./2 p.m. Cameroon vs. Gabon Group A Sunday, Jan. 22 7 p.m./2 p.m. Guinea-Bissau vs. Burkina Faso Group A Monday, Jan. 23 7 p.m./2 p.m. Senegal vs. Algeria Group B Monday, Jan. 23 7 p.m./2 p.m. Zimbabwe vs. Tunisia Group B Tuesday, Jan. 24 7 p.m./2 p.m. Morocco vs. Ivory Coast Group C Tuesday, Jan. 24 7 p.m./2 p.m. Togo vs. Congo DR Group C Wednesday, Jan. 25 7 p.m./2 p.m. Egypt vs. Ghana Group D Wednesday, Jan. 25 7 p.m./2 p.m. Uganda vs. Mali Group D Saturday, Jan. 28 4 p.m./11 a.m. A1 vs. B2 Quarter-Final 1 Saturday, Jan. 28 7 p.m./2 p.m. B1 vs. A2 Quarter-Final 2 Sunday, Jan. 29 4 p.m./11 a.m. C1 vs. D2 Quarter-Final 3 Sunday, Jan. 29 7 p.m./2 p.m. D1 vs. C2 Quarter-Final 4 Wednesday, Feb. 1 7 p.m./2 p.m. QF1 vs. QF4 Semi-Final 1 Thursday, Feb. 2 7 p.m./2 p.m. QF2 vs. QF3 Semi-Final 2 Saturday, Feb. 4 7 p.m./2 p.m. 3P1 vs. 3P2 Third Place Play-Off Sunday, Feb. 5 7 p.m./2 p.m. SF1 vs. SF2 Final BBC Sport

In the UK, every match can be streamed live via Eurosport Player, while in the USA, the matches can be seen with beIN Sports Connect.

Senegal and Mali to Reach Semi-Finals

Senegal—the top-ranked African nation by FIFA—are perhaps the best side never to win the AFCON.

They have only reached the final once and the semis on three other occasions, but they arguably have one of the best squads of any in the competition this year, with quality running throughout their team.

Kalidou Koulibaly provides a mountainous presence at the back, while the midfield has plenty of steel and craft with Idrissa Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate and Mohamed Diame.

CARLO HERMANN/Getty Images

Up front, the Lions of Teranga have pace to burn in the form of Sadio Mane, Keita Balde Diao and Moussa Sow.

Mane will be a particular threat—he has racked up nine goals and seven assists for Liverpool this season, and as the BBC's John Bennett noted, he's looking good for Senegal ahead of the competition:

Liverpool missed this guy... He was 5000 miles away, after putting in a man of the match performance for Senegal in a friendly v Congo. #LFC pic.twitter.com/DxHqkZ4vDs — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) January 11, 2017

Tunisia and Algeria—ranked fourth and fifth best by FIFA—will make escaping Group B difficult, but with the talent available to Senegal, they have an excellent chance of progressing deep into the tournament.

So, too, might Mali of Group D, despite them having to contend with Ghana and Egypt.

Here's a look at their respective squads, per CAF:

The Eagles don't have the players their rivals boast—Ghana may call on the likes of Thomas Partey, Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, while Egypt have Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny and Ahmed Elmohamady—but they qualified in fine form and have done well at the AFCON in recent years.

Mali went unbeaten in their six qualifying games, scoring 13 goals and conceding just three.

They have twice reached the semi-finals in 2012 and 2013 and on both occasions won the third-place play-off. They were only denied a quarter-final place in 2015 due to a drawing of lots—they had an identical number of points, goals scored, goal difference and head-to-head record as Guinea.

Mali's experience at reaching this stage could help them again, though their lack of quality might ultimately prevent them from going further.

Wilfried Zaha Will Be Key to Ivory Coast's Title Defence

After years of underachieving, the Elephants finally won their first AFCON title since 1992 last time out. but now they face the prospect of defending it without the likes of Yaya Toure and Gervinho.

Ivory Coast still have Salomon Kalou and Wilfried Bony to call upon going forward, but the stage is set for new boy Wilfried Zaha to have a big impact.

NEZAR BALOUT/Getty Images

After switching his allegiance from England, the tournament will be Zaha's first taste of competitive football with the Elephants.

The Crystal Palace man told the Ivorian Football Federation (h/t Reuters, via the Guardian):

It has been rewarding, firstly because I am proud to play for my country, then because the Ivorian selection has quality players and has always been a reservoir of talent. So I made the right choice and I do not regret it. I want to be able to give the best of myself to the team and contribute with my team-mates to winning more titles. I want to be able to offer the country a third Nations Cup, make Ivorians happy.

In two warm-up friendlies for the tournament—Zaha's only appearances for the side—the winger already has a goal and an assist to his name.

Bennett believes he will play a starring role for the Elephants:

Wilfried Zaha scores his first goal for Ivory Coast - in a friendly v Uganda. I think he'll be a star in Gabon. #CAN2017 — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) January 11, 2017

Indeed, the 24-year-old is one of the few players in their squad who can provide a spark of creativity and inspiration in the final third, and the likes of Bony will benefit from his delivery.

Zaha will also add pace and trickery to the flanks. As Squawka Football demonstrated, his dribbling has been exceptional this season:

Most take-ons completed in the Premier League this season:



Eden Hazard (87)

Wilfried Zaha (80)

Adama Traore (73)

Raheem Sterling (55) pic.twitter.com/SEuIbpsrbO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 9, 2017

As champions, much will be expected of the Ivory Coast.

Without a number of players who were crucial to the side over the years, it will fall to the new generation to follow up their 2015 win with a strong showing this year.

Eric Bailly and Franck Kessie will also be among those hoping to guide the Elephants to further success, but perhaps most important of all will be how Zaha fares.