The Ladder Match and 5 Stipulations WWE Must Use in 2017 for Women's Division

The women's revolution may have kicked off in 2015, but it rose to even greater heights in 2016, thanks to some incredible performances and entertaining matches.

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks' feud saw many firsts for the women's division. They wrestled in Hell in a Cell, Falls Count Anywhere and Iron Man matches, among several other standard bouts.

Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss have helped the SmackDown women's title feel important, and a few special stipulations have helped extend their feud without letting it get stale. On the upcoming edition of SmackDown, they will fight in WWE's first women's Steel Cage match in years.

WWE looks poised to continue making its female performers just as important as the men's roster, and there are many stipulations that would show how tough these women are.

This slideshow will look at five different match types the women's division could use to keep building momentum in 2017.