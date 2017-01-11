Rhett Lashlee Named UConn OC: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Randy Edsall has been busy filling out his coaching staff ever since he took over as the head coach of the UConn Huskies, and he made a big addition on Wednesday when the school named former Auburn Tigers offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee to the same post.

The Huskies' official Twitter account confirmed the news:

Welcome to UConn new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee! pic.twitter.com/wiq5xSyeng — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) January 12, 2017

According to ESPN.com's

, UConn signed Lashlee to a three-year deal worth $350,000 annually.

Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn released a statement wishing Lashlee the best once the news was official, per SEC Country's Justin Ferguson:

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn's statement on protege Rhett Lashlee leaving for the same job at UConn: pic.twitter.com/Uq7L7WOJQA — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) January 12, 2017

Lashlee's move from an SEC power to an American Athletic Conference also-ran is fascinating on the surface, but CBS Sports' Jon Solomon noted several high-profile coordinators have bolted for less glamorous schools in recent weeks:

Not something you see often: The offensive coordinators at Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee left for jobs at FAU, UConn and Indiana. — Jon Solomon (@JonSolomonCBS) January 12, 2017

For the Huskies, hiring Lashlee should be a huge boost for a program that hasn't secured a winning season since 2010, as Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman noted:

Getting #Auburn's Rhett Lashlee is a terrific hire for #UConn & Edsall.. should provide a much-needed spark up there. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 12, 2017

In 2016, UConn scored 178 points total and finished the 3-9 campaign ranked dead last out of 128 FBS schools with 14.8 points per game.

By comparison, Auburn generated a 49th-ranked 31.2 points per contest thanks, in large part, to a ground game that compiled an average of 271.3 rushing yards.

Lashlee will have his hands full, considering the Huskies aren't working with the same kind of foundational talent as Auburn, but his SEC pedigree should serve the program well as it begins to write a new chapter following years of futility.