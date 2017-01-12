WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 11

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The epic rivalry between DIY and The Revival over the NXT Tag Team Championships reached its conclusion Wednesday night as the renowned tandems battled in yet another superb match that headlined the January 11 episode of the WWE Network exclusive.

After the bout, another team made its intention to challenge for the title apparent by laying out the champions. Which set of Superstars did that team flatten to close out the show?

Asuka had a rough Wednesday night, the NXT women's champion attacked and laid out by three different women. As the broadcast went off the air, though, it was Peyton Royce, Billie Kay and Nikki Cross who should feel fear and discomfort given the look on the titleholder's face.

Oney Lorcan and Andrade Almas continued their budding rivalry, while Elias Samson returned to the squared circle to round out the card.

How did each match grade out? How will the events of Wednesday's show affect the program moving forward?

Take a look for yourself.