NFL Playoff Odds 2017: Divisional-Round Picks and Super Bowl Predictions

The NFL playoffs started with four games that turned out to be uncompetitive duds.

Let's hope things turn around quickly and that the divisional round provides some exciting action.

Here's a look at the latest playoff odds, as well as quick predictions for the rest of the postseason:

Divisional-Round Odds Matchup Spread Over/Under Betting Pick Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons Atlanta (-5) 51.5 Atlanta; Under Houston Texans at New England Patriots New England (-15.5) 44.5 New England; Under Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City (-1.5) 44 Kansas City; Under Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys Dallas (-4.5) 52.5 Green Bay; Under

Odds to Win Super Bowl LI Team Odds New England Patriots +165 Dallas Cowboys +450 Atlanta Falcons +600 Pittsburgh Steelers +700 Green Bay Packers + 700 Kansas City Chiefs +800 Seattle Seahawks +1200 Houston Texans +5000

(Note: A +165 moneyline would mean a $165 profit on a $100 bet.)

Divisional-Round Predictions

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

The matchups just fall in the Atlanta Falcons' favor.

The Seattle Seahawks offensive line will have trouble with edge-rusher Vic Beasley. The secondary, without safety Earl Thomas, will have its hands full with quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones. And Seattle wasn't nearly as good on the road (3-4-1) as it was at home (7-1) during the regular season.

All signs point to a comfortable Falcons win.

Pick: Atlanta 30, Seattle 20

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

There isn't a possible path to victory for the Houston Texans. They can't score consistently, and on Saturday, they are tasked with facing the league's best scoring defense—on the road, no less.

Their defense is solid, but they let up 27 points the last time these two teams played, and that was with third-stringer Jacoby Brissett at QB for the Pats.

It isn't a matter of which team wins or loses but how much the Pats win by.

Pick: New England 31, Houston 10

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers put their lead foot on the gas pedal and never stopped in a 43-14 home win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 this season.

This time, things promise to be a little different. KC has gone 10-2 since then (those two losses were only by a combined four points), and Sunday's game is in Arrowhead Stadium.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is only so-so away from Heinz Field (9-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the road compared to 22-7 at home this year), and wide receiver/kick returner/punt returner Tyreek Hill and safety Eric Berry have emerged as two of the best playmakers in the league. Both have drastically changed the momentum of games multiple times this year.

Take the Chiefs to ride the momentum of their hot finish to the season and for Hill and Berry to lead the way.

Pick: Kansas City 20, Pittsburgh 17

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and the offensive line are the keys to this game.

If they can get it going and keep Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers off the field, then life will be easy for Dallas.

If not, then Rodgers could effortlessly throw for 300-plus yards and three or four touchdowns as he's made a habit of doing his whole career.

Given that Elliott ran for 157 yards in Lambeau Field in a 30-16 win over Green Bay earlier this season, the edge goes to Dallas to hold off Rodgers and the Pack for a close win.

Pick: Dallas 27, Green Bay 24

Conference Championship Predictions

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

Tom Brady and the Patriots have averaged 27.5 points per game this season. Since Brady came back from suspension in Week 5, the Pats have scored under 22 points just once, a 16-3 win over the Denver Broncos. They are capable of scoring on anyone, even the tough Chiefs, who allowed the sixth-fewest points in the NFL this year.

The Chiefs are a good team—and somehow a little underrated, even with a 12-4 record. However, it's hard seeing them winning a shootout if the Pats go up early and score in the high 20s or low 30s, unless Hill breaks off another one of his patented long touchdowns.

Still, it just seems like the Pats' year. Nine of the 12 games Brady has played in have resulted in double-digit victories, including their last three. Expect that streak to continue through the postseason.

Pick: New England 28, Kansas City 17

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

As good as the Falcons are on offense, their defense leaves a lot to be desired. Beasley can only do so much rushing the passer.

The Falcons allowed 4.5 yards per carry this year, tied for sixth-worst in the NFL. The Cowboys rushed for 149.8 yards per game, second-best in the NFL.

It doesn't even take a football fan to look at those stats and know the Falcons defense would be in trouble. Elliott could have a big day against the Falcons, keeping Ryan and the high-powered Atlanta offense on the sidelines.

Pick: Dallas 31, Atlanta 24

Super Bowl LI Predictions

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Cowboys could be the next great NFL dynasty. They have a bright future ahead of them. But the experience factor weighs too heavily here.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Brady have been to six Super Bowls in the last 16 seasons, while this would be Dallas' first since 1996.

Expect Brady to take advantage of a vulnerable Cowboys pass defense and for the Pats to win their fifth Super Bowl title.

Pick: New England 31, Dallas 17

