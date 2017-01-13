Midseason Player Grades for Each Houston Rockets Player

10. Corey Brewer, SG/SF

Corey Brewer still occasionally has flashes of competence, but even that is being gracious. He is in decline, and this is a guy whose apex was “contributing role player.” His 8.1 PER is a career low.

He’ll still give you the occasional transition bucket or smart cut to the rim, but his lack of range (23.1 percent from deep) and waning defense (30th percentile according to Synergy Sports Technology) don’t offset the few contributions he makes.

Grade: C-

9. Nene, C

Houston knew what it was getting when it inked Nene to a $2.9 million contract this summer: low-post scoring and very little rim protection. That’s exactly what he's given, averaging 1.297 points around the basket (not post ups), good for 82nd percentile and 69.4 percent of his offense.

However, when he’s the closest defender on the play, opponents are shooting 10.7 percentage points better than their season averages, according to NBA.com. Wings and guards dunk on him with aplomb as he’s too slow-footed to cover them.

Grade: C

8. Sam Dekker, SF/PF

The Rockets’ player development is something people need to talk about more often, because they do it extremely well. Case in point: Sam Dekker.

Dekker had a difficult first year, overcoming a painful injury. But he's been all over the place since then—in a good way—as he told FanRag’s David Ramil:

The energy I bring can be contagious. I come in, try and run the floor, get stops, makes some scrappy plays. When you have guys on your team like James [Harden] and Eric [Gordon] that can get hot at any moment, they don’t need me to particularly put up a lot of shots. With the way I play, those points will come, open shots will come, it’s just a matter of me knocking them down and being ready. They want me to play good defense, bring energy and be a spark for us and I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that.

Dekker is averaging 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He has a solid (for a player with his experience) 55.4 true shooting percentage. His PER is a palatable 14.1, and he's a rapidly developing role player who had to overcome a significant injury his rookie season.

Grade: B+

7. Montrezl Harrell, PF/C

Exhibit B of the Rockets’ player development is Montrezl Harrell, who has used Capela’s injury to show his incredible value. Since the starting center went down with a broken fibula on Dec. 17, Harrell has blossomed, averaging 13.6 points and 4.4 boards in 25.8 minutes.

His efficiency has been superb: He is now only 19 makes shy of qualifying for the official leaderboard in field-goal percentage. Once on it, his 66.2 percent will put him second, only 0.7 percent behind league-leader DeAndre Jordan.

His strength in finishing through contact is a huge plus. He has 25 and-1s according to NBAMiner.com, good for 11th in the NBA. The incredible thing about that is—when you factor in his high field-goal percentage—12.1 percent of his attempts result in and-1 opportunities. By comparison, league leader DeMarcus Cousins makes the bucket and draws the foul on just 5.1 percent of his shots.

Harrell is a 6’8” power forward playing center, so that gives you an idea of his strength.

Grade: A

6. Eric Gordon, SG

Raise your hand if you thought Eric Gordon (3.7 threes per game) would be challenging Stephen Curry (3.8) for the league lead in three-pointers per game?

In fact, Gordon's 145 long-range are already his career high for a season. And he’s shooting 41.1 percent.

He has been the perfect complement to Harden, knocking down 41 percent of his threes when the next MVP (yeah, I went there, but more on that later) passes him the ball.

He’s also the primary scorer when Harden sits. NBAWowy.com shows that when Harden is on the bench, Gordon has scored 321 points in 400 minutes (28.9 per 36 minutes). His usage percentage is 33.6, and his true shooting percentage is 60.4. As a result, the Rockets’ net rating is plus-7.2 when Harden sits and Gordon plays. This is monumental for a team that collapsed in recent years when Harden sat.

Gordon should be the runaway favorite for Sixth Man of the Year and has exceeded the wildest expectations.

Grade: A