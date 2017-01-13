Midseason Player Grades for Each Houston Rockets Player

Midseason Player Grades for Each Houston Rockets Player
Houston Rockets fans are about to get that feeling proud parents have when their kid brings home a better report card than they could have possibly expected.

That’s because they are a better team than anyone expected.

As I noted for FanRag Sports: "NumberFire had the Rockets winning 40.4 games. FiveThirtyEight.com had them at 45. ESPN’s Mark Stein had them going 41-41. The larger ESPN panel had them doing a bit better at 45. CBS’s experts had them winning 43, with James Herbert going with 47. Bleacher Report’s Adam Fromal said 38. The range for wins ran from 38 to 47, with around 42 being the average."

They are 31-10 at the halfway point of the season

Chicago was expected to contend for a bottom-tier playoff spot. Instead, it is emerging as a legitimate challenger for the title.

That doesn’t happen without magnificent player contributions. I’m inclined to give every player an A, but there are still a few warts that need to be removed. Still, if the scoring seems a tad positive in parts, it’s because it’s hard to find much negative, particularly with the rotation players.

I ranked the Rockets by Basketball-Reference.com’s win shares because their contributions seemed apt—what with them doing so much of winning. The basis for the grades is performance vs. preseason expectations and roles.

