Lamar Jackson Has 'No Shot' at Playing in the NFL, Says ACC Coach

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson cemented himself as the nation's most dynamic quarterback during a 2016 season that saw him tally 51 total touchdowns en route to capturing the Heisman Trophy, but one ACC coach isn't convinced his electric dual-threat stylings will translate to the NFL.

In a piece penned by Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel, the anonymous ACC coach declared that Clemson Tigers signal-caller Deshaun Watson is a superior prospect to Jackson—whom he believes does not have a future playing on Sundays.

"Watson has a chance to be at least as good as [Jameis] Winston," he said. "We played he and Lamar Jackson, and Jackson has no shot at playing quarterback in the NFL. None. He can’t make the throws and can’t read coverages. He’s not going to have a chance. Watson stands tall in the pocket and whips the ball around like Ben Roethlisberger."

On Wednesday, Jackson responded to the coach's comments with a short and simple post on Twitter:

If they hating, You must be doing something right🤷🏾‍♂️ — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 11, 2017

Jackson may not be a prototypical pocket passer built in the mold of successful NFL gunslingers, but he made encouraging strides with his arm after he relied heavily on his legs during a shaky freshman season.

"As a passer, Jackson has improved his overall approach from the pocket, which has helped improve his accuracy with intermediate and deep throws," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "Because of that, he's hitting a much higher percentage of big plays with his arm."

To that point, Jackson improved upon his freshman numbers and completed 56.2 percent of his passes at a more robust 8.7 yards per attempt while topping 3,500 yards through the air.

Lamar Jackson's College Numbers Season Comp. % Pass Yds YPA Pass TD Rush Yds Rush TD 2015 54.7 1,840 7.4 12 960 11 2016 56.2 3,543 8.7 30 1,571 21 Source: ESPN.com

The good news for Jackson—who's far from a finished product—is that he'll have the 2017 season to hone his tantalizing skill set even more before he becomes draft-eligible in 2018.

And if 2016 were any indication, Jackson's game should continue to evolve as he seeks to maintain a grip on the Heisman Trophy and develop into a quarterback whose pro credentials can't be questioned.