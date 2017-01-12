NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chargers Head Coach Vacancy, Kyle Shanahan and More

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

We’re down to three head-coaching vacancies. The San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams continue to search for a new lead ball coach. The hottest offensive coordinators, Josh McDaniels and Kyle Shanahan, have yet to accept an offer.

As for the latest buzz surrounding the final seats in a game of musical head coaching chairs, Shanahan has a strong attachment to a franchise in full rebuild mode. Nonetheless, there’s an unknown with a general manager spot also up for grabs with the same organization.

The Chargers have cycled through plenty candidates, but a low-profile offensive coordinator has emerged as the front-runner for the position.

A 30-year-old candidate connected to the Rams' job reportedly plans to bring in a big-name defensive coordinator while he works on quarterback Jared Goff.

Who’s closing in on the final job openings and which coordinators will help these new hires with success in a larger role?

Kyle Shanahan Intrigued by Complete Rebuild

Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole reported the Denver Broncos and 49ers as the likely destinations for Shanahan. On Wednesday, former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph accepted the Broncos’ offer to succeed Gary Kubiak. Vice president of football operations John Elway made an official announcement via Twitter:

It's official.



Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos! pic.twitter.com/m87uUn9KXs — John Elway (@johnelway) January 11, 2017

Based on Cole’s report and the process of elimination, the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator would accept an offer for the 49ers job when he’s ready. Apparently, general manager Jed York’s decision to wipe the slate clean intrigued Shanahan. He could step in without complications from the previous regime clouding his vision.

The 49ers haven’t named a general manager, but the Arizona Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Terry McDonough will interview for the position on Friday, per CSNBayArea.com reporter Matt Maiocco.

Shanahan’s concerns in San Francisco go beyond a meddling general manager or a losing culture. The organization hasn't shown patience or commitment to continuity. The 49ers have hired a new coach in each of the last three seasons:

San Francisco 49ers Head Coaches 2014-16 Year Record Head Coach 2014 8-8 Jim Harbaugh 2015 5-11 Jim Tomsula 2016 2-14 Chip Kelly Pro-football-reference.com

Barring an early in-house breakdown, York will give his new regime more than a year. However, he needs added tolerance for trial-and-error as the new staff seeks to find its franchise quarterback.

Chargers Extend Interview with Anthony Lynn

The Buffalo Bills proudly showcased their new head coach via the team’s official Twitter handle:

IT’S OFFICIAL. We’ve agreed with Sean McDermott to become head coach of the Buffalo Bills!



Get to know McDermott: https://t.co/DWPOJHENUB pic.twitter.com/fOlNoa2WiM — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 11, 2017

With Sean McDermott accepting the Bills' head coaching offer, Anthony Lynn will likely move on with another organization. ESPN’s Josina Anderson indicated the Chargers as a potential landing spot for the former Bills interim head coach:

I'm told Anthony Lynn's meeting with the #Chargers will continue today, per source. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 10, 2017

Based on Anderson’s tweet, the interview went well with an extended talk between Lynn and Chargers brass.

The pact makes perfect sense for both sides. After an 0-2 start, the Bills fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The team failed to reach 100 rushing yards in the first two games. Lynn assumed play-calling duties, and Buffalo rushed for 208 yards in the next outing. They also won four consecutive contests to reach 4-2. The ground attack logged three additional 200-plus-yard performances and gashed the 49ers for 313 yards.

At 35 years old, Philip Rivers shouldn’t have to throw the ball 40-plus times to keep the Chargers afloat. A better ground attack featuring running back Melvin Gordon should help alleviate pressure off Rivers’ arm. On average, the Chargers’ signal-caller threw 36 passes per game in 2016.

Lynn’s 12-year background as a running backs coach should help balance the Chargers' offensive attack.

Rams’ Perfect Youth and Sage Balance?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay could bring defensive coordinator Wade Phillips with him to Los Angeles:

If Sean McVay lands the Rams' HC job, his top option for DC would be Broncos DC Wade Phillips, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2017

McVay will turn 31 on January 24, and Phillips has 34 years of NFL coaching experience. It’s a mesh of innovation and successful experience.

Over the past two seasons with the Broncos, Phillips has led a top-five defense in yards and points allowed. McVay groomed Kirk Cousins into a franchise quarterback within the same span. Together, the tandem could lead the Rams in the right direction for the future. Los Angeles has its young quarterback in place, and the defense has played well in spurts.

The Rams seem patient with their next hire, especially with Shanahan and McDaniels still available. General manager Les Snead has spent five years in his role without a single winning season. His next head-coaching hire must work out for the better. If not, he could potentially lose his job in the next year or two.

Stats provided by NFL.com and Pro-Football-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.

Follow Maurice Moton on Twitter for intriguing discussions and analysis on NFL topics.