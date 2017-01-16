10 of the Coolest Sports Star Names of the 2000s

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA

He doesn't have any All-Star appearances, but he is well on his way to greatness.

Kristaps Porzingis: NBA

Similar to Antetokounmpo, Porzingis is putting up All-Star-level numbers, but he hasn't achieved enough to make the full list.

Coco Crisp: MLB

He has one of the best names in MLB history, but despite being a member of a World Series championship team, he has never appeared in an All-Star Game, and his stats don't merit inclusion.

Zemgus Girgensons: NHL

The second-year winger for the Buffalo Sabres won the All-Star Game vote last season, thanks to ballot-stuffing from rabid fans in his native Latvia, not because of his stats, which were below average.

Pierre Garcon: NFL

The Washington Redskins wide receiver has not made a Pro Bowl, nor does he have stats that dominate his position.

BenJarvus Green-Ellis: NFL

The Law Firm had a few decent seasons for the New England Patriots, but he has no Pro Bowl appearances or rushing titles.

Detlef Schrempf: NBA

He retired after the 2000-01 season, so he just missed the cutoff, but he was a three-time All-Star.

Peerless Price: NFL

Price had a name that was without peer, but he never made a Pro Bowl or led the league in any statistical receiving category.

Kimbo Slice: MMA

RIP