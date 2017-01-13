NHL Veterans Having the Best Seasons of Their Careers in 2016-17

Every year, the NHL game gets faster and younger, and the league's veterans include fewer and fewer role players. The impact veterans, the ones who make the big cap dollars, have gobbled up much of the overall dollars, and teams have been forced to fill in secondary roles with youngsters and less-proven NHL players.

All of which contributes to a smaller pool of veteran talents each season in the NHL. Inside that group of veterans, below the impact group, lies a key number of players on each team who play complementary roles as checkers, penalty killers and depth players.

Among that group of players, we are seeing several across the league flourishing in new roles. Most of these men are being asked to fill in for injured stars or phenoms on skill lines or prominent pairings. Some of these players are likely headed for massive pay increases this coming summer, so this list is also an early list of outstanding free-agent talent for the coming summer.

Here are seven NHL veterans enjoying career seasons in 2016-17.