Joe Flacco Throws for Ravens' Single-Season Franchise Record in Passing Yards

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 4,317 yards in 2016, setting a new franchise record, per NFL Communications.

It was the first time in Flacco's career that he topped 4,000 yards passing, but he finished the campaign with a mediocre 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions despite the increased workload in the passing game. The previous franchise record was held by Vinny Testaverde, who finished the 1996 season with 4,177 passing yards, per Pro-Football-Reference.com.

Flacco also completed a season with at least 3,000 passing yards for a franchise-record seventh time. No other quarterback in franchise history has done so more than once. In fact, just Testaverde, Steve McNair and Elvis Grbac have accomplished the feat while wearing a Ravens uniform.

Despite his increased passing yardage, Flacco ended the season with just an 83.5 quarterback rating, good for 24th among the 30 qualified quarterbacks. He has now posted a sub-90.0 quarterback rating in five of his last six seasons.

Flacco has never had an elite receiving corps around him, which can be partially to blame for his struggles under center. With Steve Smith set to retire and Kamar Aiken's contract expiring, the Ravens will likely need to address the position again this offseason.

Baltimore has made the playoffs in six of Flacco's nine seasons, and his Super Bowl victory essentially earned him a record-breaking deal with the club. However, he and the Ravens have now missed the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.

Like it or not, the Ravens inked their strong-armed quarterback to an additional three years prior to the season. The extension will keep Flacco in Baltimore through 2021, though the $24.25 million owed to him in his final season isn't guaranteed.