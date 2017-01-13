La Liga Fixtures 2017: Schedule, Live Stream and Week 18 Predictions

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Real Madrid and Sevilla will complete their trilogy of matches in Week 18 of the 2016-17 La Liga season, going head-to-head for the third time in less than two weeks.

Los Blancos booked their spot in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals during the course of the first two matches, but the Andalusians saved their star players for Sunday's league outing, which will have major repercussions on the title race.

Elsewhere, Barcelona will play host to Las Palmas, and Atletico Madrid take on Real Betis. Here's a look at the schedule for Week 18:

Here are some Week 18 predictions.

Sevilla vs Real

As shared by MailOnline Sport, Real kept their impressive unbeaten streak alive in Sevilla on Thursday, but only just:

La Liga Schedule Date Time Home Away Live Stream Saturday, January 14 Noon GMT Leganes Athletic Bilbao Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) Saturday, January 14 3:15 p.m. GMT Barcelona Las Palmas BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) Saturday, January 14 5:30 p.m. GMT Atletico Madrid Real Betis Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) Saturday, January 14 7:45 p.m. GMT Deportivo La Coruna Villarreal Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) Sunday, January 15 11 a.m. GMT Valencia Espanyol BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) Sunday, January 15 3:15 p.m. GMT Celta Vigo Alaves Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) Sunday, January 15 5:30 p.m. GMT Sporting Gijon Eibar Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) Sunday, January 15 5:30 p.m. GMT Granada Osasuna Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) Sunday, January 15 7:45 p.m. GMT Sevilla Real Madrid Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) Monday, January 16 7:45 p.m. GMT Malaga Real Sociedad Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) WhoScored.com

The two teams saved their best players for Sunday's pivotal clash but still served up an epic encounter in which Sevilla led by two goals with 10 minutes left to play. The match ultimately finished 3-3, and both sides were treated to a standing ovation when the final whistle blew.

It's a great sign for the weekend match, which carries huge expectations. Los Blancos are in excellent form, but Sevilla have one of the best home reputations in all of football and rarely lose in Andalusia.

AS' Robbie Dunne was impressed with the hosts, who were without Vitolo and Samir Nasri, among others:

BREAKING: Real Madrid have made it 40 games unbeaten. The streak lives on! WWWWWWDWWWWDWWWWWWDDDDWWWWWDWWWWWDDWWWWDhttps://t.co/XNybUXZyIq pic.twitter.com/OOHM3ChQGI — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 12, 2017

Sevilla are fearless, but they do have a tendency to give up late leads. Fans likely didn't feel safe even with the two-goal lead over Real, and it's hardly surprising Los Blancos turned things around in the final minutes.

With both sides' top players fresh and rested, expect a similar outcome.

Final prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Real Madrid

Barcelona vs. Las Palmas

The Catalans have been far from their best of late, but while Las Palmas are in the middle of an impressive 2016-17 campaign, Week 18 should provide the hosts with an opportunity to build some momentum and grab a relatively easy win.

The key to this match is location―Las Palmas play their home matches in the Canary Islands, far from the Spanish mainland, and their home ground gives them a major advantage. On the road, they're not nearly as imposing.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi has been in fine form of late, scoring free-kicks seemingly at will, and Neymar finally returned to the scoresheet, bagging his first goal in over 1.000 minutes in the cup win against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Per sports blogger Rafael Hernandez, the Brazil international put on a clinic:

And Real have to come back here in 72 hours? Real weakened but so are Sevilla. No Vitolo, Nasri etc. — Robbie Dunne (@robbiejdunne) January 12, 2017

Not to be outdone, Luis Suarez scored a goal of his own, making some history in the process, via the Catalans' official Twitter account:

Fantastic match by Neymar, his best of the season. Terrorized Athletic from start to finish, at his best, from his dribbles to his balls. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 11, 2017

At full strength, the Blaugrana are several classes above Las Palmas, who play a nice brand of attacking football but can be caught out by quick passing moves.

Atletico Madrid have had their struggles against Los Amarillos at the Estadio Vicente Calderon in both the league and cup in recent weeks, but Barcelona should fare better.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Las Palmas