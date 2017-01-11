Carlos Vargas, Ryan Yarbrough to Rays: Latest Trade Details and Scouting Report

The Tampa Bay Rays took steps to stockpile talent in their farm system starting next season by trading starting pitcher Drew Smyly to the Seattle Mariners.

Per the Rays' official Twitter account, they received outfielder Mallex Smith, minor leaguers Carlos Vargas and Ryan Yarbrough to send Smyly to Seattle.

Smith made his major league debut last season with the Atlanta Braves. He hit .238/.316/.365 in 72 games and was a terrific defender with seven runs saved between left field and center field in 451 innings, per FanGraphs.

Matthew Pouliot of Rotoworld noted similarities between Smith and one of his now-former teammates with the Braves:

Ender Inciarte as a 23-y-o rookie in 2014: .278/.318/.359 in 447 AB

Mallex Smith as a 23-y-o rookie in 2016: .238/.316/.365 in 189 AB — Matthew Pouliot (@matthewpouliot) January 11, 2017

Vargas and Yarbrough are still working their way through the minors, with the latter being closer to the big leagues and the more highly regarded prospect.

Yarbrough is a 25-year-old left-handed pitcher who spent last season at Double-A. He posted a 2.95 ERA with 99 strikeouts and 31 walks in 128.1 innings.

Per J.J. Cooper of Baseball America, Yarbrough was going to rank No. 12 on the Mariners' prospect list due to be released in the coming weeks.

Per MLB.com, Yarbrough will rank as Tampa Bay's No. 16 prospect with this evaluation:

Yarbrough has thrown harder as a professional than he did in college, as he'll sit at 91-93 and occasionally bump the mid-90s, all while throwing strikes and working on a downhill plane. His changeup is his best secondary offering, thrown with excellent deception from his three-quarters delivery, and it complements his the action on his fastball. The left-hander's breaking ball is slurvy and tends to linger up in the zone, though he still has the ability to throw it for a strike. He has outstanding command and generates a good amount of ground-ball outs.

One potential hang-up for Yarbrough as a starter in the big leagues is health. Last season marked the first time since he was drafted in 2014 that he broke the 100-inning barrier. He hasn't had any major injuries to this point, despite missing time in 2015 with a groin injury.

Vargas is a wild card in this equation for the Rays. He's a 17-year-old shortstop who played 62 games in the Dominican Summer League last season and posted a .242/.344/.391 slash line in 215 at-bats.

The Rays noted Baseball America ranked Vargas as the No. 19 international prospect two years ago, with MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez offering this scouting report at the time of his signing in 2015:

Scouts like Vargas' raw power along with his projectable body, and there's a belief that he will hit for power in the future. On defense, the teenager could be athletic enough to stay at shortstop as he matures, but he could also end up at third base because of his size. He could also end up in the outfield.

Because Vargas is so young and has yet to play in a full-season league, his potential value to the Rays in this deal likely won't be known for at least another four years. There is upside in his bat, as he fills out his 6'3", 170-pound frame that makes him a worthy gamble.

Even though Smyly was still under team control through 2018, the Rays were able to seize an opportunity now by dealing him with two years of arbitration left. They dealt from an area of depth with Chris Archer, Jake Odorizzi, Blake Snell and Alex Cobb plugged into the rotation.

In doing so, the Rays got an outfielder in Smith who can help them right away and has six years of team control remaining. Yarbrough could contribute out of the rotation or bullpen as soon as this season, and Vargas could end up as a power-hitting corner infielder.

It's not a bad return for a team that always has to be mindful of finances and keep the farm system stocked with talent to compete in the American League East.