Projecting Kenny Omega's Odds of Joining WWE After NJPW Contract Expires

Fresh off a masterpiece in Tokyo, Kenny Omega is the hottest commodity in wrestling, and surely the No. 1 talent on WWE's wishlist.

The New Japan Pro Wrestling star is a world-class performer who routinely churns out classics. He's arguably better than AJ Styles in the ring and armed with Diamond Dallas Page-like charisma on top of that.

There's no question WWE is interested in snagging Omega, but will The Cleaner actually leave NJPW?

His commitment to his current company and prominent spot in Japan will likely convince him to stay put. Omega is on the verge of being the king of Japan; he's not assured such a lofty position in Vince McMahon's circus.

The Omega-to-WWE discussion has picked up in a major way in the early part of 2017, thanks largely to a match for the ages. Omega's tour de force against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 on Jan. 4 left the wrestling world abuzz.

Fans not familiar with Omega's work at NJPW or Ring of Honor suddenly discovered an elite in-ring storyteller. Visions of the Winnipeg native transferring his wrestling acumen to WWE filled many a head.

Talk of his current NJPW deal expiring has surfaced, too. But Dave Meltzer, founder of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has reportedly heard that Omega is sticking around.

Figure Four Online's Joseph Currier wrote, "Meltzer said that he's been told by a number of people that Omega is under contract with NJPW and would be returning to the company in March."

John Cena stirred up speculation of a potential move for the former IWGP intercontinental champ. The WWE star posted a photo of Omega on Instagram with no caption:

That last time Cena did something similar, it proved to be a hint of things to come. Cena posted a shot of Styles shortly before The Phenomenal One arrived on the WWE stage last January.

Don't count on the same result this time around.

Omega is creating something special in The Land of the Rising Sun. He has climbed onto the company's top tier, earning the headline spot at the biggest event of the year. He has flourished against a variety of big-name foes, from Hirooki Goto to Hiroshi Tanahashi.

His athleticism and power make him a perfect fit for the Japanese style.

He's working against top-level talent in high-profile bouts. Omega could find himself stuck in the midcard if he made the move to WWE.

Styles successfully traveled from Japan to WWE's spotlight, but his fellow Bullet Club members, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, haven't been as lucky. Those titans went from being a red-hot act in Japan to clashing with comedy acts like The Golden Truth.

NJPW is no rinky-dink organization, either. Omega just headlined an event that drew over 26,000 people, per CageMatch.net.

The Japanese promotion is growing into a more global enterprise. NJPW's U.S. deal with AXS, its streaming service New Japan World and its surging popularity have the company poised to be a bigger player in the wrestling world. And The Cleaner will be front and center during that expansion.

Kenny Omega, a name etched into the annals of wrestling history, a legend in the making.. pic.twitter.com/FtvkuLiQWf — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) January 12, 2017

That's something he seems to want.

Before this year's Wrestle Kingdom, Omega told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated that he didn't just want to sign with WWE and get lost in the shuffle. "I would rather be the legend that never stepped foot in WWE," he said.

In a post-Wrestle Kingdom interview with Barrasso, he said: "I want to take New Japan into a new world of wrestling so there is at least one other option to the monopolized world that WWE has created."

That sounds like a man intent on thriving where he stands now.

That shouldn't come as a surprise. He has said this type of thing before.

When a fan asked him last February about heading to WWE, Omega said he still had things to prove elsewhere:

@JakeofHtown there are great performers in WWE. (Particularly NXT has got some of the best). But I've still got things to prove here. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 12, 2015

In one of NJPW's On the Road videos, Omega sat with his stablemates, The Young Bucks, and talked of his experiences working in Japan.

It's telling that he mentioned Stan Hansen and Bruiser Brody making their mark in Japan. Those big bruisers are among the most successful foreign wrestlers in Japan. Hansen, in particular, crafted a legacy that included little time with WWE and many years of clubbing foes in The Far East.

That's likely the path Omega is on.

The lure of a WWE-sized paycheck and an increase in exposure could potentially get him to change his mind. But that's far from a safe bet. I'd put his odds of inking a WWE deal at 25-1.

To put that in perspective, those are the same odds OddsSharks give the Toronto Raptors to win the NBA championship this season.

Omega has the opportunity to be at the forefront of NJPW's evolution, to be a megastar abroad. He's on a stage that suits him, with a regular spot on the marquee. WWE will have a tough time competing with that.

Cover photo courtesy of Courtney Rose via Flickr.

