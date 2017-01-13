2017 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Projections for 1st-Round Prospects

Only eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, which means everyone else is focused on how to improve for the future.

The most notable event in the offseason is the NFL draft, which offers every team the chance to potentially turn around its fortunes. We might not know how the picks pay off for a few years, but it's never too early to make predictions.

Although a lot will change in the coming months, here are early projections for the first round of the 2017 draft.

Notable Picks

San Francisco 49ers: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

2017 NFL Mock Draft - 1st Round Pick Team Player Pos. School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Deshaun Watson QB Clemson 3 Chicago Bears Jonathan Allen DE Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette RB LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Mike Williams WR Clemson 6 New York Jets Teez Tabor CB Florida 7 San Diego Chargers Jamal Adams S LSU 8 Carolina Panthers Malik Hooker S Ohio State 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster ILB Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame 13 Arizona Cardinals Jabrill Peppers S Michigan 14 Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings) Corey Davis WR Western Michigan 15 Indianapolis Colts Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 16 Baltimore Ravens Tim Williams OLB Alabama 17 Washington Redskins Ryan Anderson OLB Alabama 18 Tennessee Titans Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers John Ross WR Washington 20 Denver Broncos O.J. Howard TE Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 22 Miami Dolphins Solomon Thomas DE Stanford 23 New York Giants Taco Charlton DE Michigan 24 Oakland Raiders Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 25 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson OT Alabama 26 Houston Texans Takkarist McKinley OLB UCLA 27 Green Bay Packers Quincy Wilson CB Florida 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Sidney Jones CB Washington 29 Atlanta Falcons Malik McDowell DT Michigan State 30 Kansas City Chiefs Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 31 Dallas Cowboys Charles Harris DE Missouri 32 New England Patriots Jarrad Davis OLB Florida

There are a lot of different ways to evaluate a quarterback.

Deshaun Watson might not have the strongest arm, but he is accurate and can make all the throws required of him. He can also make plays with his legs, putting a lot of pressure on an opposing defense.

However, the biggest compliment you can give Watson is that when the game is on the line, you want the ball in his hands.

Most fans watched his impressive performance against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship, as he rang up 420 passing yards and four total touchdowns against an elite defense. However, his quotes after leading the game-winning drive in the final minutes show his character.

"I'd seen the two minutes and one second on the clock, and I just smiled and I just knew," Watson said Monday night, per Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com. "I told myself, 'They left too much time on the clock.'"

"It was calm; no one panicked," Watson added, per David Haugh of the Chicago Tribune. "I said: 'Let's be legendary. Let's be great.'"

You never want to rely upon wins when evaluating a quarterback, but Watson has shown throughout his career that he is the type of player who can put his team on his back.

While the Cleveland Browns can add an elite player in Myles Garrett at No. 1, the San Francisco 49ers should take their quarterback of the future by selecting Watson.

Arizona Cardinals: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jabrill Peppers was one of the most talked-about players during the college football season, and he will likely be a source of debate during draft season.

The Michigan star showcased his talent over the course of the year by lining up all over the field and making plays on defense, offense and special teams. Although Ohio State fans might disagree, he was a Heisman Trophy finalist for a reason.

On the other hand, the elite athlete doesn't have a true position. At 6'1", 205 pounds, Peppers doesn't have the size to be a true linebacker at the next level or the speed necessary to be a safety.

If he is going to succeed in the NFL, he will need a coach who is willing to use him in a hybrid role where he can get the most out of his ability.

This is where Bruce Arians comes in, as he has plenty of experience in utilizing versatile players. The Arizona Cardinals took undersized cornerback Tyrann Mathieu and turned him into one of the best playmakers in the league by moving him around the defense. Deone Bucannon is only slightly bigger than Peppers, but the former safety has performed well as a hybrid linebacker.

Arizona not only needs more help on defense, but it is also one of the only teams that can get the most out of Peppers, which makes this a perfect fit.

Denver Broncos: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Although the Denver Broncos do have several tight ends on the roster in Virgil Green, A.J. Derby and Jeff Heuerman, the team desperately needs someone who can help out in the passing game.

Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders make an impressive tandem at receiver, but no one else on the roster finished with more than 300 receiving yards on the season. A third receiver or a solid tight end could thrive in the middle of the field with all the attention going to the top two targets.

O.J. Howard might not have big numbers in his college career, but that is more based on the run-heavy system at Alabama. He is an elite athlete who can make plays with the ball in his hands while being a mismatch for most defenders.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller highlighted another skill set:

Howard showed this ability with the Crimson Tide, and his work at the end of the offensive line should give the Broncos a much-needed boost in the run game.

No matter who is at quarterback next season, the addition of Howard would help improve the Denver offense in all phases.

Kansas City Chiefs: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

Christian McCaffrey has been one of the best running backs in college football over the past two years. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting last year when he totaled 2,664 yards from scrimmage and followed that up with 1,920 yards in 2016 in three fewer games.

He is an excellent receiver out of the backfield and could excel in the NFL if he is given a chance to make plays in space.

Like Peppers, he would also benefit from a coach who knows how to use him best.

Andy Reid has a strong history of using his backs both as runners and receivers, from Brian Westbrook to LeSean McCoy to Jamaal Charles, putting them in the best position to succeed. McCaffrey can be yet another player who can rack up yards in a lot of different ways.

The Chiefs already have a few playmakers in Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, but with Charles and Jeremy Maclin constantly dealing with injuries, the team can use someone who can help move the ball offensively.

McCaffrey and Spencer Ware could form a quality duo in the backfield while taking some of the pressure off quarterback Alex Smith.

