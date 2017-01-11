Tim Tebow Not Among Players Invited to Mets' Major League Camp

The New York Mets sent out invitations Wednesday to their major league spring training camp, but Tim Tebow is not one of the names on the list, according to Marc Carig of Newsday.

Carig did add that the Mets could "borrow" Tebow for Grapefruit League games.

A former college football star and NFL quarterback, Tebow signed a minor league deal with the Mets in September and spent the fall in the Gulf Coast and Arizona Fall Leagues.

Tebow's attempt at the majors was a surprising one, as he hadn't played organized baseball since high school.

After he put on a showcase in late August for MLB scouts, reviews of his potential spanned from "a complete waste of time" to "better than I expected," per Josh Peter of USA Today.



Even so, his first at-bat in the Gulf Coast League was something out of a storybook, as he belted an opposite-field home run.

It was all downhill from there, though, as Tebow struggled mightily following his move to the Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League. In 70 plate appearances, he batted .194/.296/.242, per Matt Snyder of CBSSports.com. Those stats prompted ESPN.com's Keith Law to label the outfielder "an imposter."

However, Snyder did point out that Tebow's game improved down the stretch; he batted .281 with a .425 on-base percentage in his final 11 games.

The 29-year-old's game is still raw, however, and needs a ton of work. While he has power and decent speed, there isn't much else that would qualify him for a career in the majors.

For a Mets team that looks poised to make a serious run in the National League in 2017, Tebow's body of work was too small and not impressive enough to earn a call to the big league camp.