Leicester City vs. Chelsea: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Chelsea will try to bounce back from their first Premier League defeat since September when they take on defending champions Leicester City on Matchday 21.

The Foxes have not been at their best during the 2016-17 season so far, but they often reserve their top football for the best teams and are always a difficult outfit to break down.

The Blues need momentum after their defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, and a win over the reigning champions would provide just that.

Date: Saturday, January 14

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, NBC Sports Live

Team News

Per Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard, Chelsea are free of injuries entering Week 21, but John Terry is suspended for Saturday's match. Nathan Ake has been recalled from a loan to Bournemouth, and he could already make the squad.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

For the Foxes, Jamie Vardy should be available after some recent struggles with illness. Ahmed Musa scored twice in the FA Cup win over Everton and will be pushing for a spot in the team. Daniel Amartey, Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez are on international duty.

Possible Leicester XI: Kasper Smeichel, Danny Simpson, Wes Morgan, Robert Huth, Christian Fuchs, Nampalys Mendy, Danny Drinkwater, Marc Albrighton, Onyinye Ndidi, Ahmed Musa, Jamie Vardy.

Possible Chelsea XI: Thibaut Courtois, Cezar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Tim Cahill, Victor Moses, N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Marcos Alonso, Pedro, Eden Hazard, Diego Costa.

Preview

Chelsea's incredible win streak had to come to an end at one point, and it finally did in Week 20, as London rivals Tottenham proved too much for the league-leaders. It will now be up to manager Antonio Conte and his men to bounce back from that setback―a true test of their title credentials.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Teams have taken a hit and never recovered in the past, and the Blues' ability to put the loss in the rearview mirror and carry on could decide the outcome of the title race. The team has a significant five-point lead at the top of the table heading into Week 21.

Conte has been known as a fantastic motivator since his time with Juventus, and he was at it again earlier this week, talking up Michy Batshuayi for his efforts in the FA Cup win over Peterborough, per the team's official Twitter account:

Conte says it was important for Batshuayi's confidence that he scored and now he must continue in this way. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 8, 2017

The Italian is fantastic at keeping his players sharp and motivated―in all likelihood, he'll have them ready to bounce back from the Spurs defeat.

Colleague Claudio Ranieri has also gained a reputation for preparing his players for big matches, and the Foxes are just as in need of a win as Chelsea. Leicester sit just six points ahead of the relegation zone, and that's far from a safe buffer.

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

The loss of N'Golo Kante has played a big role in their struggles, and on Sunday, Leicester will come face-to-face with their former star. The Frenchman has been impeccable for the Blues and will once again play a big role in winning the midfield battles and shutting down counter-attacks.

Limiting balls over the top will be the key to victory for the Blues, who have been solid against the counter this season but will face arguably the best in the business in Leicester.

Final prediction: Leicester 0-2 Chelsea