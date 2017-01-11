Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao: 2017 Spanish Copa del Rey Leg 2 Score, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Each member of Barcelona's MSN trio got on the scoresheet as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar led their club to a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao to complete their round-of-16 comeback and advance to the 2016-17 Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The Catalan giants clinched a 4-3 aggregate victory after losing the first leg 2-1 at San Mames last Thursday.

Enric Saborit's intervention at the Camp Nou counted as little more than a consolation for Athletic Bilbao.

Suarez scored his 100th goal in Barcelona colours, Neymar brought an end to the scoring drought that haunted him for more than 1,000 minutes on the pitch and Messi continued his fine exploits in front of goal.



On a night of individual milestones, Barcelona's MSN marvel also picked up a substantial accolade as a collective, showing how devastating they've been as an attacking trio since forming in 2014:

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ El Messi (124) Neymar (76) and Suárez (100) now have 300 goals between them since they began to play together #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/ciGrq2KP18 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 11, 2017

Barcelona might have been tempted to fly out of the traps against a dangerous opponent on Wednesday as talks of crisis or panic began to swirl following the side's second successive match without a win.

However, manager Luis Enrique's men were as calm as ever in their first-half approach, knowing the end product would come eventually, particularly after netting eight times between their previous two outings at the Camp Nou.

Holding out for the opening goal was something one attacker was looking forward to less than most, however, as Neymar's wait to resume his scoring record this season lingered on:

Neymar has now gone 1,000 minutes without a goal for Barcelona ❄ https://t.co/NJoll5pJy1 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 11, 2017

The Brazilian could afford to feel aggrieved after 27 minutes, too, when he was called offside after running onto a superb Andres Iniesta pass despite replays showing he had not strayed past the last defender.

It mattered little, however, as Suarez took matters into his own hands and rasped home a Neymar cross from the right side of the area and volleyed low into the bottom left.

Sky Sports Statto confirmed his 100th Barcelona goal:

Luis Suarez has scored his 100th goal for Barcelona, in his 120th game for the club (Lionel Messi took 188 apps to reach the milestone) pic.twitter.com/nF3LibN9eE — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 11, 2017

Squawka put those figures into further context and provided a look at the exact spread of the Uruguayan's considerable Barca tally:

MILESTONE: Luis Suarez has now scored 100 goals for Barcelona across all competitions.



It only took him 120 games. pic.twitter.com/PDTPb96H8O — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 11, 2017

That 35th-minute blast put Barca on the front foot after the two teams returned for the second half, with Barcelona knowing their main objective was to avoid conceding, considering they would advance if the score remained 1-0 in their favour.

That advantage was doubled early on in the second period, however, as Neymar finally ended his drought from the 12-yard spot after being brought down in the area by right-back Eneko Boveda.

The Blaugrana were swiftly pulled off their high horse, however, when Saborit pulled back a crucial goal for Los Leones just three minutes later, and manager Ernesto Valverde's side were roaring all of a sudden.

The multitalented left-side specialist rose to meet substitute Gorka Elustondo's cross at the back post and level the aggregate score at 3-3. Goal's Ben Hayward highlighted that it was almost poetry that Saborit scored the intervention:

Enric Saborit, the boy from Barcelona, gets Athletic back in it... — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) January 11, 2017

Alba and Suarez both saw chances go close over the next 20 minutes, and it was clear Barca aimed to target Athletic's weak flanks, a tactic that worked to effect as Benat gave the hosts a penalty on the edge of the box with a little more than 10 minutes left.

That was all the opportunity Messi needed to score his third free-kick of 2017, and Andy West celebrated the Argentinian's majesty after he put yet another tie beyond a Barcelona opponent:

So there's this footballer called Leo Messi and...well...erm...nope. There are no words. We've used them all. Speechless. — Andy West (@andywest01) January 11, 2017

Although it wasn't the most confident of wins, Enrique will be relieved to see his men back to winning ways, and Neymar's return to scoring ways could be the biggest blessing to come from the result.

Barcelona may fancy their chances in this season's competition after Real Sociedad beat Villarreal on Wednesday to advance alongside Alaves and Alcorcon, while Atletico Madrid beat Las Palmas to progress on Tuesday.

The final three round-of-16 matches will take place on Thursday, when Barca will be happy to see either Sevilla or Real Madrid—second and first in La Liga, respectively—exit the contest as they meet at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Post-Match Reaction

With Messi, Suarez and Neymar each getting in on the scoring action against Athletic, Barcelona will hope their recent troubles become a thing of the past and 2017 brings brighter prospects.

And Suarez displayed the kind of selflessness one would hope to hear from a star player, despite Wednesday's goal being just cause for the Uruguayan to celebrate his own accomplishment:

🔊 Post-game reaction from the century man: pic.twitter.com/IWcr7bmcGR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 11, 2017

Everton manager and former Barcelona star Ronald Koeman also took to Twitter to send Messi his congratulations, from one former set-piece specialist to another:

Congratulations on scoring your 26th free kick goal @FCBarcelona tonight, Leo #Messi! One to go to break another record 😉 pic.twitter.com/eaoS5e1dR7 — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) January 11, 2017

Barcelona play host to an in-form Las Palmas side on Saturday as they look to begin a new winning streak and make their way up La Liga's rankings, closer to leaders Real Madrid.