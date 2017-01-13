Buying Wins: 10 Times Free-Agent Spending Sprees Paid off

The Miami Heat changed the NBA by signing Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2010.

The saying "money can't busy happiness" means well, but its validity depends on how much joy sports fan derive from witnessing winning.

Plenty of teams have reached the mountaintop with shrewd drafting and player development. And plenty of other eager buyers have flopped in their attempt to purchase a title. Yet, it's a fallacy to believe spending doesn't lead to success.

The dollar wields great power. An organization willing and able to spend millions of them can overcome other shortcomings, even if it's only a short-term fix.

There's a reason the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have won more than the Tampa Bay Rays. It takes intelligence to invest in the right guys, but not all clubs possess the privilege of handling such responsibility.

Franchises often overpay for free agents, who are finally capitalizing on their negotiating power after starting their careers under team control. In some instances, however, a crop of signings all yield immediate returns. When combined with in-grown talent and some smart trades, those hired guns can take their new employers to the next level.

Limiting the search to the 2000s, let's identify some signing bonanzas which offered an immediate return on investment.