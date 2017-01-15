Badou Jack vs. James DeGale: Winner, Scorecard and Reaction

Badou Jack and James DeGale engaged in a 12-round war that ended in a draw with two judges scoring the bout 113-113 and the third judge giving DeGale a 114-112 edge.

Jack vs. DeGale Scorecards Judge 1 Judge 2 Judge 3 114-112 (DeGale) 113-113 113-113 Source: Showtime Boxing

As a result of the decision, Jack retained the WBC super middleweight title and DeGale held on to the IBF super middleweight title.

DeGale controlled the fight early and seemed poised to end things with a knockdown in the first round, via Showtime Boxing:

Jack came back to life in the middle rounds, including landing a heavy array of punches in the sixth round that left DeGale stuck against the ropes, via Showtime Boxing:

The final round was full of drama as Jack sent DeGale to the canvas for the first time in his career, but the WBC super middleweight champion was able to make it through all three minutes to put pressure on the judges that ultimately led to the decision.

Premier Boxing Champions captured the final-round action:

.@BadouJack sends @jamesdegale1 down for the first time in his career in the 12th!! What a finish in Brooklyn!! #JackDeGale pic.twitter.com/aKMfy2Q4zf — PBC (@premierboxing) January 15, 2017

Jack was making his first appearance in the ring since a controversial majority draw against Lucian Bute last April. It was later revealed Bute failed a post-fight drug test for Ostarine.

Eight months later, Jack returned riding a five-fight unbeaten streak. His previous three fights were decided by the judges, including a narrow split-decision win over George Groves.

This is a rare boxing match being competed between two competitors regarded as the best in their weight class. ESPN.com's Dan Rafael had DeGale and Jack ranked No. 1 and 2 in the super middleweight division coming into this matchup, respectively.

Jack highlighted the similar career paths both men have taken to reach this point before emphasizing why he was going to win, per Rafael:

I think this will be an exciting fight. I'm going to give it my all, and he's going to give it his all. This is a bigger fight than anything we've been a part of. He's going to turn it up, and so will I. Now it's me and DeGale. All the other fights are in the past. We've had different results against the same fighters. But none of that matters. It's time to fight.

DeGale has been nearly unstoppable in his career, only losing once in 25 fights after Saturday's decision. He was defeated by Groves in May 2011 but has since responded with 13 wins (five via TKO).

There's been no significant gap between Jack and DeGale throughout their careers. Jack relies on precision and defense to pick apart an opponent, often resulting in fights being handed over to the judges.

It was apparent on this night just how close the two fighters are. Jack did do more damage with 231 punches landed compared to 172 for DeGale, per Showtime Sports (h/t Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports).

As a result of Saturday's decision, the most logical next step for both fighters is a rematch to determine the best 168-pound fighter. Jack and DeGale still have plenty to prove after their excellent efforts on this night made it impossible to determine a clear winner.

Post-Fight Reaction

In the ring after the decision was announced, per Showtime Boxing, Jack and DeGale talked about doing a rematch to settle the score: