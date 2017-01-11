Jim Furyk Named United States Captain for 2018 Ryder Cup

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The United States Ryder Cup team announced Wednesday that Jim Furyk will be its captain for the 2018 competition:

.@JimFuryk is our 2018 Ryder Cup Captain! pic.twitter.com/PuWcOYvFSG — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) January 11, 2017

Furyk announced shortly after being named captain that Davis Love III will be a vice-captain.

The roles were reversed in 2016 when Furyk was a vice-captain under Love, which prepared him well for the future, via Ryder Cup USA:

How much did being a Vice-Captain under Davis Love prepare you for the role of Captain?



"It's pretty priceless." - @JimFuryk — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) January 11, 2017

The 46-year-old has been a mainstay on the United States Ryder Cup team for two decades now. He's appeared in the past 10 competitions, and only Phil Mickelson has made more starts than him, per RyderCup.com.

During that span, he compiled a 10-20-4 record.

While he did not play during the United States' 17-11 victory over Europe in 2016, Davis did not dispel the idea of being a "playing captain" in 2018, via Ron Mintz of My Golf Daily.

The 17-time event winner on the PGA Tour will next have to choose a roster of 12 golfers, and some like Rickie Fowler are already offering their services:

Congrats @JimFuryk!! Time for me to make that team!! https://t.co/VVpIJfwYoT — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) January 11, 2017

Europe has dominated the Ryder Cup as of late. Dating back to 1985, it has won 10 of the past 16 events including three successive wins in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

The Ryder Cup will kick off Sept. 28, 2018, from the Albatros Course of Le Golf National in Paris. It will be just the second time in history that the Ryder Cup will take place in Europe.