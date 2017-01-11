WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 5 Most Underrated Matches in Event's History

The Royal Rumble is traditionally one of WWE's most significant extravaganzas and, as such, has been home to some extraordinary contests.

From the namesake battle to championship clashes, the show has bred memorable performances and historic occurrences. Anytime that is the case, strong or impressive matches elsewhere on the card are underrated or go underappreciated.

Over the 29 years in which the Rumble has been a staple of WWE's pay-per-view schedule, there have been a handful of matches whose value has gone unrecognized by historians and fans alike.

As the company gears up for the 2017 edition on Jan. 29, enjoy this stroll down memory lane with these five most underrated matches in Royal Rumble history.