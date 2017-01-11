BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Wednesday Scores and Results from Lakeside

Martin Adams and Geert de Vos advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2017 BDO World Darts Championship on Wednesday after defeating respective round-of-32 opponents Jeff Smith and Scott Mitchell.

Fifth overall seed Adams ousted 2016 runner-up Smith with a convincing 4-1 win after Belgian contender De Vos scythed into the last eight of the competition thanks to a 4-2 surprise win over second-seed Mitchell.

There was also action from the women's tournament at Lakeside Country Club in Surrey, England, after Corrine Hammond completed the quarter-final lineup following her 2-0 thrashing of Canadian Patricia Farrell.

Later on Wednesday evening, No. 1-seed Glen Durrant will take on Paul Hogan in his attempt to join the tournament's last eight, while Jamie Hughes and Darryl Fitton will face Jim Williams and Pip Blackwell, respectively.

Read on for a recap of Wednesday's entertainment from Lakeside as the BDO elite edged closer to this weekend's climax.

2017 BDO World Darts Championship: Wednesday's Results Men's (Second Round) Player 1 Score Player 2 Martin Adams (5) 4-1 Jeff Smith Geert de Vos (15) 4-2 Scott Mitchell (2) Glen Durrant (1) 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET Paul Hogan Jamie Hughes (4) 8:15 p.m. GMT/3:15 p.m. ET Jim Williams Darryl Fitton (10) 9:30 p.m. GMT/4:30 p.m. ET Pip Blackwell Women's (First Round) Player 1 Score Player 2 Corrine Hammond (8) 2-0 Patricia Farrell SportingLife.com

Recap

Despite his opponent's unseeded ranking, Adams knew he couldn't treat the threat of Smith with ease on Wednesday, and "Wolfie" didn't leave much up to chance as he collected a driving win over the Canadian.

Adams was a surprise first-round departure during the 2016 BDO World Darts Championship, and he told Tungsten Tales that was his major motivation to impress en route to a 4-1 thumping of Smith:

Three-time champion Wolfie did miss a worrying five match-darts before nailing double one to seal victory by a margin of three sets, notching seven maximums in the process, per Sporting Life.

The win was that much sweeter considering it was Smith who knocked Adams out of last year's competition, and he sealed his redemption in a confident manner to inject some pace into his bid for 2017 silverware.

Earlier in the day, De Vos booked his place in the BDO World Darts Championship quarters following a 4-2 win over Mitchell, where he boasted an average of just under 93 and converted 10 180s.

The Belgian has had to settle for bowing out at the second round for the last five years in succession, but Live Darts confirmed a career first at Lakeside on Wednesday:

🇧🇪 RESULT: Geert de Vos is through to the Quarter-Finals at Lakeside for the first time after a 4-2 victory over Scott Mitchell! pic.twitter.com/e5i2poMyuy — Live Darts (@livedarts) January 11, 2017

Mitchell, the 2015 champion at Lakeside, was no small opponent for De Vos, either, but a three-set spree at 2-1 down saw the Belgian turn his game around and storm through the finishing gates fastest.

In the only women's fixture of the day, eighth-seed Hammond sent Farrell packing from Surrey with a rudimentary win, and the Australian gave a relieved interview to Tungsten Tales in the aftermath:

Hammond will come up against Casey Gallagher in the quarter-finals, and she'll want to keep her eye on the underdog, who defeated top-seed and two-time champion Deta Hedman to reach the last eight.

The only non-European left in this year's women's competition may also need a boost in performance if she's to reach the semis considering she posted the lowest average (70.44) of anyone to qualify for the second round.