Athletes Honor President Barack Obama on Night of Farewell Address

There may be no president in the history of the United States who has been as big a sports fan as Barack Obama. That's why, as our 44th president gave his farewell address Tuesday night, athletes around the country paid tribute and offered him their gratitude.
During his eight years in office, President Obama has made annual March Madness picks, welcomed numerous championship teams into the White House and even formed friendships with athletes, such as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.
As the nation tuned in to see one last speech from President Obama, many athletes took to social media to show some love for the commander in chief:
Well done Mr. President, superb! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #FarewellObama— Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) January 11, 2017
.@POTUS @BarackObama has served this country with grace, humility and resilience and I am honored to call him my friend. #ObamaFarewell— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017
I look forward to working Pres. @BarackObama in the future. #ObamaFarewell— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017
.@POTUS Respect! Well done sir... we celebrate you 👏🏾, we admire you✊🏾, we thank you! 🙌🏾 #farewellobama #obama pic.twitter.com/W1txwWx3Cd— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) January 11, 2017
Veni Vidi Vici #ThanksBA pic.twitter.com/S5ksdcLabY— Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) January 11, 2017
thank you 🇺🇸 #FarewellObama pic.twitter.com/h4ULy16nCA— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 11, 2017
