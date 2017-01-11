Athletes Honor President Barack Obama on Night of Farewell Address

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

There may be no president in the history of the United States who has been as big a sports fan as Barack Obama. That's why, as our 44th president gave his farewell address Tuesday night, athletes around the country paid tribute and offered him their gratitude.

During his eight years in office, President Obama has made annual March Madness picks, welcomed numerous championship teams into the White House and even formed friendships with athletes, such as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

As the nation tuned in to see one last speech from President Obama, many athletes took to social media to show some love for the commander in chief:

THANK YOU!!! #StayMe7o A photo posted by @carmeloanthony on Jan 11, 2017 at 6:19am PST

Thank you Mr. President. For Everything. We will miss you 🙏🏾. A photo posted by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

Well done president Obama! #obama #farewell2016 "hater would say they have all the solutions" #teamLoveMore A photo posted by Jonathan Stewart (@jonathanstewar1) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

Well done Mr. President, superb! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #FarewellObama — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama has served this country with grace, humility and resilience and I am honored to call him my friend. #ObamaFarewell — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017

I look forward to working Pres. @BarackObama in the future. #ObamaFarewell — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017

