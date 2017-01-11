Bleacher Buzz

Athletes Honor President Barack Obama on Night of Farewell Address

NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images
There may be no president in the history of the United States who has been as big a sports fan as Barack Obama. That's why, as our 44th president gave his farewell address Tuesday night, athletes around the country paid tribute and offered him their gratitude.

During his eight years in office, President Obama has made annual March Madness picks, welcomed numerous championship teams into the White House and even formed friendships with athletes, such as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

As the nation tuned in to see one last speech from President Obama, many athletes took to social media to show some love for the commander in chief:

THANK YOU!!! #StayMe7o

A photo posted by @carmeloanthony on

Thank you Mr. President. For Everything. We will miss you 🙏🏾.

A photo posted by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on

Well done president Obama! #obama #farewell2016 "hater would say they have all the solutions" #teamLoveMore

A photo posted by Jonathan Stewart (@jonathanstewar1) on

[Twitter, Instagram]

