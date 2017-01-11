Cal Head Coach Search: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Position

California is pursuing a new head coach after firing Sonny Dykes after a 5-7 season. The Golden Bears reportedly have multiple targets in mind.

Musgrave Could Potentially Be a Target for Cal

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported that Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave "may get a look" for the Cal job.

Wilcox Interviews with Cal

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox has interviewed for the vacant California head coaching gig, according to Feldman.

Cal Targeting Multiple Names

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Feldman also reported that the Bears were reportedly interested in Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason and speculated that USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin, Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, Washington co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, and former Oregon, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly could also be names of interest for the team.

Feldman also reported that, along with Mason, "one other sitting head coach is in the mix."

David Lombardi of ESPN.com, meanwhile, reported that Spavital—who is serving as the interim head coach—would indeed interview for the position.

As for Kelly, Jon Wilner of the the Mercury News broke down the pros and cons of making such a splashy hire:

First off: Cal can afford him. Thanks to the guaranteed money Kelly is collecting from the Eagles and 49ers, the Bears could pay market rate without having to actually pay market rate — they could structure the deal in a manner that forces the NFL teams to shell out millions per year, at least in the short term. Also, the Bears want a coach who can energize the fans and donors, and Kelly would do that. But Cal also wants a coach who wants to be at Cal, who won’t cast a wandering eye at the first point of success, and Kelly surely has larger ambitions. Does Kelly even want to return to college, where he would have to recruit, deal with boosters and bureaucracy and have limited time with the players?

Those are all fair points. Kelly would put Cal on the map in a way that the other candidates wouldn't, but he'd also come with plenty of other complications.

Next Head Coach Will Have to Turn Around Struggling Program

Regardless of whom Cal hires, the task will be turning around a program that has had just one winning season in the past five years and was a disappointing 19-30 under Dykes. The Golden Bears also have just one bowl win since 2009.

Certainly, reinvigorating the program and competing consistently with the likes of USC, UCLA, Washington, Oregon and Utah, among others, in the competitive Pac-12 will be a challenge for the next head coach. Getting this hire right is paramount for Cal.

