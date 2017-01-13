Swansea City vs. Arsenal: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Arsenal face another tough trip on the road in the Premier League this Saturday as they travel to Swansea City looking to move on from their 3-3 draw at Bournemouth in their last domestic fixture.

The Gunners have since beaten Preston North End 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup, but despite their comeback against the Cherries, trailing Bournemouth 3-0 will still be a fresh memory for some in manager Arsene Wenger's squad.

Saturday's outing at the Liberty Stadium will also be Swans manager Paul Clement's first as a Premier League manager, having seen out the January 3 win over Crystal Palace from the stands at Selhurst Park.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich assistant was in charge of the team for Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Hull City in the FA Cup, but this will be his first taste of action in the top flight.

Read on for all the latest team news related to the fixture, complete with all the essential viewing information and a match preview.

Date: Saturday, January 14

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales

TV Info: beIN Sports 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Swansea City vs. Arsenal: Form Guide Swansea City Arsenal Hull City 2-0 Swansea City Preston North End 1-2 Arsenal Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal Swansea City 0-3 Bournemouth Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace Swansea City 1-4 West Ham United Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich Albion Middlesbrough 3-0 Swansea City Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal Soccerway

Team News

The Gunners have received a considerable boost in the buildup to Saturday's match with the news that trio Mesut Ozil, Hector Bellerin and Kieran Gibbs are in line to return to fitness.

James Olley of the London Evening Standard reported Ozil is ready to come back after missing the last three games, and Football Radars highlighted how crucial a passing conduit the German has been so far this season:

Mesut Ozil - Premier League + CL 16/17 (up to January 7th) [for @BigDoubleD86] pic.twitter.com/QVxwtqHJZ6 — Football Radars (@FussballRadars) January 8, 2017

However, Olley added there are doubts over Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck with calf and knee injury doubts, respectively, while ESPN FC's Mattias Karen confirmed last week that Francis Coquelin will be out for "three to four weeks."

Swansea, meanwhile, have been hit with more recent bad news in regards to squad fitness and confirmed on Wednesday that left-back Neil Taylor is set for a spell out of action after fracturing his cheekbone:

🤕 Neil Taylor is set for a spell on the sidelines after fracturing his cheekbone in training this morning... 👎https://t.co/C33EEvF8Yr — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 11, 2017

The Swans were already suffering on the flanks after Andrew Gwilym of the South Wales Evening Post reported winger Jefferson Montero is likely to be missing until late January after picking up a hamstring injury.

Taylor's absence means Stephen Kingsley looks likely to slot in at left-back, while more cover could be needed out wide after ESPN FC's Ben Dinnery confirmed Modou Barrow is a doubt for Saturday.

Predicted Swansea City XI (4-3-3): Lukasz Fabianski; Kyle Naughton, Stephen Kingsley, Alfie Mawson, Federico Fernandez; Leroy Fer, Jack Cork, Ki Sung-yueng; Wayne Routledge, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Fernando Llorente

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Petr Cech; Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny; Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka; Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil; Olivier Giroud

Preview

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images Wenger has relied heavily on striker Olivier Giroud of late.

There's a major burden on Arsenal frontman Olivier Giroud to perform this Saturday if he does retain his place in Wenger's XI, having netted three goals in his last four games across all competitions.

The most recent of those performances was another heroic display in the 2-1 win at Preston—where he netted an 89th-minute winner—and it was at Deepdale the striker took on a leader role, via BigSport:

Olivier Giroud in the tunnel at half-time last night: "Show some character, show something else!" Love that man 💪 pic.twitter.com/pCZtozp50M — BigSport (@BigSportGB) January 8, 2017

Swansea, meanwhile, are relying on new manager Clement to revive their campaign with a fresh take on the side, and the well-linked former assistant has already moved quickly to add a big name to his coaching staff:

Former Chelsea midfielder and PSG coach Claude Makelele will undoubtedly be a big addition for the Swans—he's an ex-Premier League ace with international experience, whose winning attitude could be a bad omen for Arsenal.

Clement has his work cut out for him in turning Swansea's season around, with the team currently 19th in the top flight, but he'll look to maintain a 100-per-cent Premier League record when he welcomes Arsenal to south Wales on Saturday.