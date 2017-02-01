Javon Kinlaw to South Carolina: Gamecocks Land 4-Star JUCO DT Prospect

Image via Scout.com

Javon Kinlaw, one of the top JUCO defensive linemen in the country, committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday.

Evan West of WCBD provided video of Kinlaw's live announcement:

The Jones County Community College prospect stands an impressive 6'6" and 318 pounds, making him a stout defensive tackle in a 4-3 scheme or defensive end in a 3-4 defense. Scout.com lists him as a 4-star player and the No. 19 JUCO prospect overall in the class of 2017.

Damon Sayles of Bleacher Report wrote in November that Kinlaw is "strong enough to play defensive tackle and quick enough to play defensive end."

Kinlaw had a solid season for Jones County, registering 26 tackles, four tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in eight games.

"I pretty much played the best I’ve ever played," Kinlaw said in November 2016, per Shotgun Spratling of Scout.com. "I gained a lot of muscle, I took on blocks better, my lateral quickness got better, my speed got better, my stamina got better and my technique got better. I improved all the way around."

In December 2016, Kinlaw narrowed down his options to Alabama, USC and South Carolina.

In South Carolina, Kinlaw will compete with a young group of talented defensive lineman for playing time, namely Stephon Taylor, Aaron Thompson, Keir Thomas, Kobe Smith and Griffin Gentry. With both of South Carolina's defensive tackles leaving the program, the battle for playing time will be stiff.

The Gamecocks recruited heavily in 2016 to address their pending holes at the position. Kinlaw will have to leapfrog many in that group to earn snaps.