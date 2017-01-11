NBA Offseason Review: Looking Back at the Biggest Deals and Signings

Dwight Howard is starting to look like a weird fit with the Atlanta Hawks.

To be sure, this has nothing do with his play. Howard's 17.1 points, 16.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per 36 minutes aren't being matched by anyone else in the league, and he's shooting a career-best 63.2 percent from the floor. Atlanta's offense is pumping in fewer points per 100 possessions with him in the lineup, but that says more about its lack of spacing. The Hawks are one of the worst three-point-shooting teams in the league and, like every squad before them, lean too much on Howard post-ups.

According to NBA Math, though, Howard still profiles as an above-average contributor on offense. He joins Paul Millsap and Mike Muscala as Atlanta's sole plus performers on both ends of the floor.

The mounting weirdness has everything to do with the Hawks' situation. They just sent Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers and were primed to sell until they abruptly pulled Millsap off the chopping block, per The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"I just know that we feel strongly about this group, we feel good," head coach Mike Budenholzer said, per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk. "The collection of guys, the way they fit and play together, we have shown an ability to play well for long stretches and against good teams. We just have to maintain that for the rest of the year and we are excited about the group."

Stick with what remains of their core, and the Hawks needn't second-guess their decision to give an over-30 Howard $70.5 million. But Tim Hardaway Jr. (restricted), Thabo Sefolosha and Millsap (player option) are all slated for free agency over the summer, so this won't be the last we hear of a potential fire sale.

And with the prospect of a midseason reset still in play, Atlanta's current pursuit of the East's fourth-best record isn't enough to justify the Howard addition as a worthwhile investment.