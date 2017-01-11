Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview

Two of the NHL Eastern Conference’s best teams over the previous few seasons will be in the spotlight Wednesday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins (26-8-5) and Washington Capitals (26-9-5) meet at the Verizon Center.

Washington is listed as a small home favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark to try to extend its winning streak to seven and end Pittsburgh’s at five.

The Capitals halted the Columbus Blue Jackets' winning streak with a 5-0 rout at home last Thursday and have since followed up that victory with two more on the road versus the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens by a combined score of 5-1.

Washington goaltender Braden Holtby has been outstanding between the pipes during the streak, allowing only two goals in four starts, with backup Philipp Grubauer picking up the other two wins.

The Penguins have also been rolling lately and sit tied with the Capitals in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 57 points apiece, three points behind the Blue Jackets. Pittsburgh has played one fewer game than Washington and earned four of its five wins during its streak at home, including a 6-2 blowout of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

The team’s two previous wins were decided by just one goal going into the first of three in a row on the road.

The teams have split two meetings so far this season, with each winning on its home ice. The defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins eliminated the Capitals in six games in their playoff series last May after the latter had won the Presidents’ Trophy and the Metropolitan Division with an NHL-best 120 points during the regular season.

Pittsburgh leads the league in scoring with 3.5 goals per game, while Washington is tops in goals-against average at 2.0. The Capitals begin a three-game homestand against the Penguins, and they are 15-5-1 at the Verizon Center

Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang has scored seven points in the past five games but is listed as questionable because of an illness that has affected him and many of his teammates. Meanwhile, Washington’s Alex Ovechkin will be trying to tally his 1,000th career point in front of his home fans.