George Moore to Oregon: Ducks Land 4-Star JUCO OT Prospect

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Offensive lineman George Moore, a prized junior college recruit, decided Tuesday that he's going to continue his college football career at Oregon.

Ryan Bartow of 247Sports passed along word of the tackle's choice of the Ducks.

"I just want to play for [Oregon offensive coordinator] Mario [Cristobal]," Moore said. "I feel like he can make me into the best college football player I can be and take the time with me that other coaches won't do or have the patience to do. He can take me to the next level."

Andrew Nemec of The Oregonian later confirmed Bartow's initial reports.

Per Moore's Twitter account, he only received an offer from the Ducks on Monday, but apparently, he already liked what he saw from the program.

He is a 4-star prospect, per Scout.com, checking in as the No. 24 overall player coming up from the junior college level in 2017.

The College of San Mateo star, who attended San Marcos High School in California, combines a 6'6", 315-pound frame with rare athletic gifts, which could allow him to land at left tackle, one of the sport's most critical positions.

Moore originally picked Washington State, but he posted a message on Twitter in December stating he wanted to reconsider his options:

His decision led to a rush of interest from around the country. He discussed the situation in early January with Mike Singer of BeaversEdge.com.

"It's been getting really crazy," Moore said. "I was excited to get those offers—more teams means more opportunities for me and my family."

Although finding the right fit is important for any recruit, it's especially crucial for JUCO transfers, who don't have as much time to prove themselves at the FBS level.

Adding Moore late in the recruiting process is a nice victory for the Ducks. He's still raw from a technique and footwork standpoint, but his physical stature and strength give him the tools to make a smooth transition. He should make a lot of progress in a short period of time.

Of course, the question is how quickly he'll push for a starting job at Oregon. The team played the 2016 campaign with a young offensive line that went through some ups and downs. While that creates a lot of competition, it also gives him a chance to earn a spot quickly if he proves himself in practice.