Chelsea's New Stadium Plans Approved by Hammersmith and Fulham Council

Chelsea have received planning permission to build a new 60,000-seat stadium that will replace Stamford Bridge.

Sports writer Dan Levene reported the news on Wednesday following a meeting at Hammersmith and Fulham Council:

Result: Hammersmth & Fulham Council has unanimously approved Chelsea's Stamford Bridge redevelopment plan. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) January 11, 2017

The council's planning committee accepted the proposal, which will see Stamford Bridge demolished and replaced with a new £500 million ground including a walkway over the District Line rail track.

As a result of the approval, the Blues could be without a home for up to three seasons while work on the new stadium—designed by Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron, the architects responsible for the Bird's Nest in Beijing and Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena—is completed.

Here's what the new stadium will look like, via the Daily Mail:

Chelsea stadium Q&A: Ahead of tonight's big meeting, here's all you need to know about proposed 60,000 ground https://t.co/xanCrokE4i pic.twitter.com/EliyhJvjHD — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 11, 2017

The ground will hold around 18,400 more seats, putting Chelsea on par with Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in terms of capacity and ahead of fellow Premier League sides West Ham United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Sunderland, as well as the Championship's Newcastle United, all of whom currently boast larger venues.

One of the final obstacles in the Blues' way is the supporter-owned Chelsea Pitch Owners organisation, who own the freehold of Stamford Bridge—where they have played since 1905—as they must also sign off on the new stadium before work can be done.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Assuming they, too, grant permission—along with the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan—Chelsea need to find temporary accommodation until they can make their planned move into the new stadium in 2021, with Wembley Stadium, the London Stadium and Twickenham Stadium among the options to be explored.

The latter is perhaps the most likely option, as Tottenham Hotspur will play at Wembley starting next season as White Hart Lane's redevelopment continues, while the London Stadium would require them to ground-share with West Ham.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich will foot the bill for the project, with the naming rights for the ground also being sold to help fund its construction.