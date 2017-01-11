WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 10

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The SmackDown brand continued to prove why it is the best, most enjoyable WWE-produced show on television this week with another exemplary episode that bred numerous winners and losers.

Former NXT standouts continued to find success in key roles. One in particular greatly benefited from working alongside the greatest Superstar of this generation.

Then there was the former world champion whose recent losses awakened a beast within, leading to a recent heel turn and brutal beatdown Tuesday night.

The less lucky included two former rivals whose new stories may be intriguing but whose execution of their roles were significantly less than stellar.

Who are these Superstars?

Take a look with this recap of the January 10 SmackDown broadcast.