Southampton vs. Liverpool: Live Score, Highlights from EFL Cup

Southampton and Liverpool meet on Wednesday in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

The Saints won away at Arsenal to reach the last four but have bitter memories of facing their next opponents in the competition. Liverpool won 6-1 when the teams met at the quarter-final stage last season.

However, their most recent meeting at St Mary's Stadium came in the Premier League, as they fought out a 0-0 draw last November.

The game starts at 7:45 p.m. GMT (2:45 p.m. ET). Join Bleacher Report for blog updates 15 minutes prior to kick-off.