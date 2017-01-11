Laureus World Sports Awards 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt Among Nominees

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and nine-time Olympic gold-medallist Usain Bolt have both been nominated for the 2017 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award.
British duo Andy Murray and Mo Farah are both also included in the six nominees, along with United States basketball stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry, as announced on Wednesday:
Premier League champions Leicester City are included among those up for the Breakthrough of the Year Award, while American gymnast Simone Biles is one of six in the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award category after winning four gold medals at the Rio Olympics.
If Bolt triumphs after his third successive gold-medal treble in Rio, he will equal Roger Federer's record of four career wins in the Sportsman of the Year category.
Here are the nominations from every category in full:
|Nominee
|Nationality
|Sport
|Sportsman
|Usain Bolt
|Jamaica
|Athletics
|Stephen Curry
|USA
|Basketball
|Andy Murray
|UK
|Tennis
|Mo Farah
|UK
|Atheltics
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Football
|LeBron James
|USA
|Basketball
|Sportswoman
|Simone Biles
|USA
|Gymnastics
|Laura Kenny
|UK
|Cycling
|Allyson Felix
|USA
|Atheltics
|Katie Ledecky
|USA
|Swimming
|Angelique Kerber
|Germany
|Tennis
|Elaine Thompson
|Jamaica
|Athletics
|Team
|Chicago Cubs
|USA
|Baseball
|Portugal Men's Football Team
|Portugal
|Football
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|USA
|Basketball
|Mercedes Formula One Team
|Multiple
|Motor Racing
|Brazil Men's Olympic Football Team
|Brazil
|Football
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|Football
|Comeback
|Ruth Beitia
|Spain
|Atheltics
|Michael Phelps
|USA
|Swimming
|Juan Martín del Potro
|Argentina
|Tennis
|Fabienne St Louis
|Mauritius
|Triathlon
|Nick Skelton
|UK
|Show Jumping
|Aksel Svindal
|Norway
|Alpine Skiing
|Breakthrough
|Leicester City Football Club
|UK
|Football
|Fiji Rugby Sevens Team
|Fiji
|Rugby Sevens
|Iceland Men's Football Team
|Iceland
|Football
|Nico Rosberg
|Germany
|Motor Racing
|Wayde van Niekerk
|South Africa
|Atheltics
|Almaz Ayana
|Ethiopia
|Athletics
|Action
|John John Florence
|USA
|Surfing
|Tyler Wright
|Australia
|Surfing
|Chloe Kim
|USA
|Snowboarding
|Pedro Barros
|Brazil
|Skateboarding
|Rachel Atherton
|UK
|Mountain Biking
|Kelly Sildaru
|Estonia
|Freestyle Skiing
|Disability
|Ihar Boki
|Belarus
|Swimming
|Sophie Pascoe
|New Zealand
|Swimming
|Omara Durand
|Cuba
|Athletics
|Siamand Rahman
|Iran
|Weightlifting
|Marcel Hug
|Switzerland
|Wheelchair Racing
|Beatrice Vio
|Italy
|Fencing
The men's category is sure to be well contested this year as all six nominees produced some extraordinary performances in 2016.
Besides Bolt's heroics in Brazil, Ronaldo was a key part of both Real's UEFA Champions League win and Portugal's remarkable triumph at UEFA Euro 2016.
Meanwhile, Farah joined the greats of distance running as he won another two gold medals in Rio de Janeiro, Murray claimed a second Wimbledon title and became world No. 1, and James inspired the Cleveland Cavaliers to a comeback victory in the NBA Finals against Curry's Golden State Warriors.
Biles' achievements would be hard to match in any other year, but she is up against 19-year-old compatriot Katie Ledecky, who also won four golds at the Olympics in Rio.
Also in Brazil, Team GB cyclist Laura Kenny matched the two golds she won at London 2012 in the velodrome and Allyson Felix and Elaine Thompson claimed sprint doubles on the track, while German tennis star Angelique Kerber won two Grand Slam titles in 2016 and unseated Serena Williams as world No. 1.
In the team category the Chicago Cubs are nominated after they broke a 108-year duck to win Major League Baseball's World Series, coming back from 3-1 down to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-1.
The Iceland men's football team, one of the surprises of Euro 2016, also picked up a nomination in the Breakthrough category, alongside Fiji's Rugby Sevens Team—who won gold for their nation's first ever Olympic medal—and first-time Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg.