Laureus World Sports Awards 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt Among Nominees

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and nine-time Olympic gold-medallist Usain Bolt have both been nominated for the 2017 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award.

British duo Andy Murray and Mo Farah are both also included in the six nominees, along with United States basketball stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry, as announced on Wednesday:

Premier League champions Leicester City are included among those up for the Breakthrough of the Year Award, while American gymnast Simone Biles is one of six in the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award category after winning four gold medals at the Rio Olympics.

If Bolt triumphs after his third successive gold-medal treble in Rio, he will equal Roger Federer's record of four career wins in the Sportsman of the Year category.

Here are the nominations from every category in full:

Laureus Sports Awards Nominees 2017
Nominee Nationality Sport
Sportsman
Usain Bolt Jamaica Athletics
Stephen Curry USA Basketball
Andy Murray UK Tennis
Mo Farah UK Atheltics
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Football
LeBron James USA Basketball
Sportswoman
Simone Biles USA Gymnastics
Laura Kenny UK Cycling
Allyson Felix USA Atheltics
Katie Ledecky USA Swimming
Angelique Kerber Germany Tennis
Elaine Thompson Jamaica Athletics
Team
Chicago Cubs USA Baseball
Portugal Men's Football Team Portugal Football
Cleveland Cavaliers USA Basketball
Mercedes Formula One Team Multiple Motor Racing
Brazil Men's Olympic Football Team Brazil Football
Real Madrid Spain Football
Comeback
Ruth Beitia Spain Atheltics
Michael Phelps USA Swimming
Juan Martín del Potro Argentina Tennis
Fabienne St Louis Mauritius Triathlon
Nick Skelton UK Show Jumping
Aksel Svindal Norway Alpine Skiing
Breakthrough
Leicester City Football Club UK Football
Fiji Rugby Sevens Team Fiji Rugby Sevens
Iceland Men's Football Team Iceland Football
Nico Rosberg Germany Motor Racing
Wayde van Niekerk South Africa Atheltics
Almaz Ayana Ethiopia Athletics
Action
John John Florence USA Surfing
Tyler Wright Australia Surfing
Chloe Kim USA Snowboarding
Pedro Barros Brazil Skateboarding
Rachel Atherton UK Mountain Biking
Kelly Sildaru Estonia Freestyle Skiing
Disability
Ihar Boki Belarus Swimming
Sophie Pascoe New Zealand Swimming
Omara Durand Cuba Athletics
Siamand Rahman Iran Weightlifting
Marcel Hug Switzerland Wheelchair Racing
Beatrice Vio Italy Fencing

The men's category is sure to be well contested this year as all six nominees produced some extraordinary performances in 2016. 

Besides Bolt's heroics in Brazil, Ronaldo was a key part of both Real's UEFA Champions League win and Portugal's remarkable triumph at UEFA Euro 2016.

Meanwhile, Farah joined the greats of distance running as he won another two gold medals in Rio de Janeiro, Murray claimed a second Wimbledon title and became world No. 1, and James inspired the Cleveland Cavaliers to a comeback victory in the NBA Finals against Curry's Golden State Warriors.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Biles' achievements would be hard to match in any other year, but she is up against 19-year-old compatriot Katie Ledecky, who also won four golds at the Olympics in Rio.

Also in Brazil, Team GB cyclist Laura Kenny matched the two golds she won at London 2012 in the velodrome and Allyson Felix and Elaine Thompson claimed sprint doubles on the track, while German tennis star Angelique Kerber won two Grand Slam titles in 2016 and unseated Serena Williams as world No. 1.

In the team category the Chicago Cubs are nominated after they broke a 108-year duck to win Major League Baseball's World Series, coming back from 3-1 down to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-1.

The Iceland men's football team, one of the surprises of Euro 2016, also picked up a nomination in the Breakthrough category, alongside Fiji's Rugby Sevens Team—who won gold for their nation's first ever Olympic medal—and first-time Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg.

