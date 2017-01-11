Laureus World Sports Awards 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt Among Nominees

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and nine-time Olympic gold-medallist Usain Bolt have both been nominated for the 2017 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award.

British duo Andy Murray and Mo Farah are both also included in the six nominees, along with United States basketball stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry, as announced on Wednesday:

Premier League champions Leicester City are included among those up for the Breakthrough of the Year Award, while American gymnast Simone Biles is one of six in the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award category after winning four gold medals at the Rio Olympics.

If Bolt triumphs after his third successive gold-medal treble in Rio, he will equal Roger Federer's record of four career wins in the Sportsman of the Year category.

Here are the nominations from every category in full:

Laureus Sports Awards Nominees 2017 Nominee Nationality Sport Sportsman Usain Bolt Jamaica Athletics Stephen Curry USA Basketball Andy Murray UK Tennis Mo Farah UK Atheltics Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Football LeBron James USA Basketball Sportswoman Simone Biles USA Gymnastics Laura Kenny UK Cycling Allyson Felix USA Atheltics Katie Ledecky USA Swimming Angelique Kerber Germany Tennis Elaine Thompson Jamaica Athletics Team Chicago Cubs USA Baseball Portugal Men's Football Team Portugal Football Cleveland Cavaliers USA Basketball Mercedes Formula One Team Multiple Motor Racing Brazil Men's Olympic Football Team Brazil Football Real Madrid Spain Football Comeback Ruth Beitia Spain Atheltics Michael Phelps USA Swimming Juan Martín del Potro Argentina Tennis Fabienne St Louis Mauritius Triathlon Nick Skelton UK Show Jumping Aksel Svindal Norway Alpine Skiing Breakthrough Leicester City Football Club UK Football Fiji Rugby Sevens Team Fiji Rugby Sevens Iceland Men's Football Team Iceland Football Nico Rosberg Germany Motor Racing Wayde van Niekerk South Africa Atheltics Almaz Ayana Ethiopia Athletics Action John John Florence USA Surfing Tyler Wright Australia Surfing Chloe Kim USA Snowboarding Pedro Barros Brazil Skateboarding Rachel Atherton UK Mountain Biking Kelly Sildaru Estonia Freestyle Skiing Disability Ihar Boki Belarus Swimming Sophie Pascoe New Zealand Swimming Omara Durand Cuba Athletics Siamand Rahman Iran Weightlifting Marcel Hug Switzerland Wheelchair Racing Beatrice Vio Italy Fencing laureus.com

The men's category is sure to be well contested this year as all six nominees produced some extraordinary performances in 2016.

Besides Bolt's heroics in Brazil, Ronaldo was a key part of both Real's UEFA Champions League win and Portugal's remarkable triumph at UEFA Euro 2016.

Meanwhile, Farah joined the greats of distance running as he won another two gold medals in Rio de Janeiro, Murray claimed a second Wimbledon title and became world No. 1, and James inspired the Cleveland Cavaliers to a comeback victory in the NBA Finals against Curry's Golden State Warriors.

Biles' achievements would be hard to match in any other year, but she is up against 19-year-old compatriot Katie Ledecky, who also won four golds at the Olympics in Rio.

Also in Brazil, Team GB cyclist Laura Kenny matched the two golds she won at London 2012 in the velodrome and Allyson Felix and Elaine Thompson claimed sprint doubles on the track, while German tennis star Angelique Kerber won two Grand Slam titles in 2016 and unseated Serena Williams as world No. 1.

In the team category the Chicago Cubs are nominated after they broke a 108-year duck to win Major League Baseball's World Series, coming back from 3-1 down to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-1.

The Iceland men's football team, one of the surprises of Euro 2016, also picked up a nomination in the Breakthrough category, alongside Fiji's Rugby Sevens Team—who won gold for their nation's first ever Olympic medal—and first-time Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg.