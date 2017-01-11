Apia International 2017: Wednesday Sydney Tennis Scores, Results and Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

World No. 3 Agnieszka Radwanska battled to a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Chinese qualifier Ying-Ying Duan on Wednesday to book her spot in the semi-finals of the 2017 Apia International in Sydney.

British sixth seed Johanna Konta also progressed to the last four with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Russia's Daria Kasatkina, and she will face Eugenie Bouchard after the Canadian ousted Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in her quarter-final.

In the men's draw, the top seeds got into the action with No. 2 Pablo Cuevas and No. 3 Viktor Troicki both progressing from their second-round clashes, while Dan Evans knocked out Spain's Marcel Granollers after a hard-fought three-setter.

Here are the results in full from the day's action:

Apia International Sydney 2017: Wednesday Results Women's Draw (Quarter-finals) Score (6) Johanna Konta bt. Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-5 Eugenie Bouchard bt. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3 Barbora Strycova bt. (10) Caroline Wozniacki 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-4 (2) Agnieszka Radwanska bt. Ying-Ying Duan 6-3, 6-2 Men's Draw (Second Round) Dan Evans bt. (8) Marcel Granollers 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 (4) Pablo Carreno Busta bt. Mischa Zverev 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 Andrey Kuznetsov bt. Alex De Minaur 6-2, 0-0 ret. (5) Philipp Kohlschreiber bt. Jordan Thompson 7-5, 6-4 (3) Viktor Troicki bt. Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 6-4 (6) Gilles Muller bt. Matthew Barton 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 (2) Pablo Cuevas bt. Nicolas Mahut 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 (1) Dominic Thiem vs. Gastao Elias ATP World Tour

Wednesday Recap

Duan caused Radwanska numerous problems in the opening set.

The Chinese player attacked Radwanska's second serve regularly and effectively, breaking the Pole in the opening game of the match and to get back on serve when the second seed had stretched out a 3-1 lead.

Duan produced some powerful winners from the back of the court, but her numerous unforced errors prevented her from winning points consistently.

Eventually Radwanska's superior quality came through and, after saving a break point while serving for the first set, she produced a well-timed ace to seal the opener, per Apia International Sydney:

First set to Aga #Radwanska 6-3 over #Duan.



Can for 2012 champ seal victory in the second?#SydneyTennis pic.twitter.com/hlHhod9nSL — Apia Intl Sydney (@SydneyTennis) January 11, 2017

Radwanska, 27, noticeably upped her aggression in the second set and raced into a 4-0 lead as she moved Duan back and forth across the court.

The qualifier avoided the dreaded bagel by holding for 4-1 and then 5-2, but she could do little as Radwanska served for the win and she netted on match point to concede defeat.

Bouchard produced a brilliant display of power-hitting to beat Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday without dropping her serve once.

The Russian had seen off Sam Stosur and Svetlana Kuznetsova to make it to the last eight but could do little against an in-form Bouchard who controlled proceedings throughout in Sydney.

The Canadian's clash with Konta should be a fine spectacle as both look in good shape ahead of the 2017 Australian Open.

World No. 10 Konta beat 19-year-old Kasatkina—who downed world No. 1 Angelique Kerber on Tuesday—in one hour and 41 minutes, coming back from 4-2 down in the second to close out the match in straight sets and continue her fine start to the season, per BBC Sport's Russell Fuller:

Johanna Konta is, quietly, making an excellent start to the season. A 63 75 win over Daria Kasatkina sets up a Sydney SF with Genie Bouchard — Russell Fuller (@russellcfuller) January 11, 2017

Troicki is aiming to win a third successive title in Sydney and started his 2017 campaign in efficient fashion by beating Italy's Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

In just over 90 minutes the Serbian produced 12 aces and conceded just one break point, which he saved.

A break in each set was all Troicki needed to earn match point against his 35-year-old opponent, and he claimed the win with an ace down the middle.