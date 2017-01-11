Jose Mourinho Calls for Manchester United Improvement Ahead of Liverpool Match

Jose Mourinho has said there must be improvements all round from Manchester United when they host Liverpool at Old Trafford at the weekend, and he urged that fans "don't come to the theatre—come to play with us."

United overcame Hull City 2-0 in the home leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday but it was a largely uninspired performance and the crowd were subdued.

Mourinho called on his players to give their supporters something to get behind when they host Liverpool in the Premier League for a potentially season-defining clash, per ESPN FC:

Maybe I didn't do my job well to prepare players for the game. Maybe I should bring more tension to the dynamic, preparing the game. The players have to improve, I have to improve and the fans also have to improve for a big match on Sunday. Today our performance was good enough to win but, on Sunday, we all have to improve. I always think we are responsible for the fans' participation in the game. It's our responsibility. If we play well and enthusiastically, the fans come on to the pitch. When we don't play so well, and not with emotion and intensity, it's normal for the fans to relax a bit. We have amazing fans. When we were not good, they were behind us, pushing us, supporting us. What I feel is that Sunday is a special match for us, a special match for Manchester United fans. Don't come to the theatre—come to play with us.

Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini both netted in the second half against the Tigers to put United in control of the tie and extend their winning run in all competitions to nine consecutive matches.

Should they make it 10 in a row on Sunday the Red Devils will move just two points behind rivals Liverpool, who sit second in the English top flight.

Mourinho started a fairly strong team against Hull—although Zlatan Ibrahimovic was missing through illness, per the Manchester Evening News' Rob Dawson—but United struggled to break the visitors down in the opening half:

They cannot afford a slow start against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side have proved this season they are one of the most potent attacking sides in the league and they will take advantage of any sluggishness on United's part.

In the reverse fixture back in October Mourinho set his side up very defensively, nullifying Liverpool's attack and came away from Anfield with a 0-0 draw.

The Portuguese manager will not get away with the same approach on Sunday, nor will he likely be happy with just a draw given the form United are in and the fact they are at home.

While United have won their last nine games in succession, Liverpool have stuttered slightly of late, drawing 0-0 with Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup third round and 2-2 with struggling Sunderland last time out in the Premier League.

Though Liverpool have been the stronger side so far over the 2016-17 season, United have the edge in terms of recent form.

Mourinho will surely feel his side have a major opportunity on Sunday to close the gap to the top four and a roaring Old Trafford could well give the hosts the edge they need against their old rivals.