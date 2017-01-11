Michigan Football: Initial Predictions for the Wolverines' 2017 Depth Chart

For Michigan football and head coach Jim Harbaugh, 2016 was a season of great highs and unrealized goals. The Wolverines improved again in Harbaugh’s second season in Ann Arbor, winning 10 games and finishing No. 10 nationally in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

But following a 9-0 start that put the College Football Playoff within reach, Michigan finished 1-3 to end the year, with losses to Iowa, Ohio State and Florida State. The defeats came by a total of five combined points, with a double-overtime loss to the Buckeyes likely separating the Wolverines from a playoff bid.

Harbaugh has high goals, but to take another step forward in 2017, he'll have to reload. With Jabrill Peppers' announcement to Pete Thamel of SI.com that he's declaring for the NFL draft, Michigan is expected to lose 16 starters to graduation and the draft.

That will leave plenty of uncertainty on the depth chart and jockeying for position in spring practice and August workouts. How will it all unfold? Here's a look at all 22 offensive and defensive positions as 2017 unfolds. These are subject to change, but this is a best guess, given past production and potential ahead, about how Harbaugh's third Michigan team will look this fall.