Tamorrion Terry to Florida State: Seminoles Land 4-Star WR Prospect

Tamorrion Terry is heading to Florida State.

Per Michael Langston of Warchant.com, Terry committed to the Seminoles.

“I've liked them (the ‘Noles) for a long time,” he told Langston. “I like how the coaches are with the players and also their ability to use bigger receivers. So this one is big. I committed to FSU. This is where I've wanted to be.”

The 4-star wide receiver announced his intention to become a Seminole on Thursday, choosing them over other notable programs like Auburn and Florida. Scout.com ranks the Turner County High School star as the 49th-best receiver in the country and fourth-best in the state of Georgia.

Listed at 6'4" and 205 pounds, Terry ranks among the most underrated wide receiver prospects in the country. His physical skills are prodigious, boasting a solid frame and a big-play ability. As a senior, Terry gained 1,187 yards on 40 receptions—19 of which went for touchdowns.

However, concerns about his qualification status kept some teams from making an offer. Terry did not have an ACT score that would qualify him for college as late as December.

Auburn and Florida State weren't hesitant, however, making them both early favorites for Terry's services. He named them his top two, with the Seminoles taking an early lead thanks to their persistence.

"They've been around for a good while," Terry told Keith Niebuhr of 247Sports. "They kept coming by. They kept calling me, texting me. All that. I like them."

Terry is Florida State's 19th recruit in the 2017 class. The Seminoles currently rank seventh among all teams and first among ACC teams in Scout.com's rankings.