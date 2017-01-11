WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 10

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

WWE 205 Live has settled nicely into the company's weekly schedule, which means we should start expecting more mediocre episodes in the future.

When the Cruiserweight Classic aired on the WWE Network, everyone was performing at the highest level possible, but things changed once management signed a bunch of the competitors.

We can't expect every week to feature a five-star match like during the CWC, but the division is still expected to make the show worth watching.

This week featured three existing feuds and the start of a new storyline for the only two WWE veterans in the cruiserweight division.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live.